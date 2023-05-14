Shah recognized by American Gas Association
Tushar Shah, senior director of business development at Eagle Research Corporation, was recognized by the American Gas Association (AGA) with the highest honor “Lifetime Achievement Award.”
Shah was given the award for his active and continuous service to the AGA Operations Section through participation on technical committees, as well as leadership in AGA events. He has been active in promoting the natural gas industry in the United States. AGA is a national organization that represents more than 200 energy companies that provide natural gas services to over 180 million Americans.
Eagle Research Corporation was founded in 1976 by late James N. Butch and is now a women-owned company of precision measurement devices for the oil and energy sector, located in Hurricane, West Virginia. Shah has been with Eagle Research more than 37 years.
Shah has an executive M.B.A. from Marshall University and an M.S. in electrical engineering from the West Virginia Institute of Technology.
Four providers join HIMG multi-specialty team
HIMG, an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network, added four providers to its multi-specialty physician group.
Thomas Johnson, PA-C, has joined HIMG NowCare. With more than 22 years of clinical experience, Johnson most recently saw patients at Valley Health Systems in Huntington. He received his bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Tiffany Spears, MSN, CNP, has also joined HIMG NowCare. With more than 18 years of clinical experience, Spears previously saw patients at Chesapeake Family Medical Center in Ohio. She received her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Ohio University and her associate degree in nursing from St. Mary’s School of Nursing.
Jaime Torres, APRN, has joined HIMG Primary Care. With more than 17 years of clinical experience, Torres most recently served as director of clinical services at American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) in Charleston. She received her master’s degree in nursing administration from Walden University in Minneapolis, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from West Virginia University and her family nurse practitioner certification from Marshall University.
Alvin Ginier, OD, has joined HIMG Optometry. With more than 18 years of optometry experience, Ginier most recently saw patients while also serving as director of optometry at Valley Health Systems in Huntington.
Cockerill honored by MU School of Medicine
Nathan James Cockerill, M.D., has been named the April Resident of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education.
Cockerill is finishing his fifth and final year of general surgery residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The South Bend, Indiana, native completed his doctor of medicine at Indiana University, where he also completed two years of general surgery residency before transferring to Marshall. Cockerill earned his B.S. in biochemistry from Purdue University.
After graduation in June, Cockerill will move to St. Louis, Missouri, where he will complete a one-year surgical critical care fellowship. As part of his Resident of the Month recognition, Cockerill received a plaque and designated a parking spot.
Mengistu selected as Fulbright Scholar
Ashland Community and Technical College professor of biology Aschalew Mengistu was recently selected as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar for 2023-24 for Ethiopia.
While in Ethiopia, Mengistu will conduct research on enteroviruses, a group of viruses causing several mild infectious illnesses and can cause serious illnesses if they infect the central nervous system.
The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program offers over 400 awards in more than 135 countries for U.S. citizens to teach, conduct research and carry out professional projects around the world. The Fulbright Program was established by Congress in 1946 with the goal of increasing mutual understanding and support friendly and peaceful relations between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.
Mengistu joined the ACTC faculty in August 2007 and will celebrate his 16-year work anniversary this year.
He earned his Ph.D. in medical microbiology from the University of Wales College of Medicine in Great Britain in 2002. He also completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University upon completion of his Ph.D.