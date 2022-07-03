Kilkenny elected vice president of national health officials group
The National Association of County and City Health Officials, representing the country’s nearly 3,000 local health departments, has elected Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, to be vice president of its board of directors for the 2022-23 term.
Kilkenny assumed the role on July 1. Following his service as vice president, he will become the board’s president-elect on July 1, 2023.
Kilkenny is a board-certified family practice physician trained in an innovative residency program, which included preparation to be a local health officer, with a master’s degree in community health.
He has practiced medicine in settings as varied as remote rural private practice to academic medicine and has had the opportunity to serve as medical director in a large federally qualified health center system prior to fulfilling his aspiration to serve as a local health officer.
As a health officer, Kilkenny has had directed activities to modernize the local health department, and the department has achieved accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board.
In addition, the health department has worked with multiple partners to improve public health statistics in the community regarding opioid harm, tobacco use and COVID-19 pandemic response.
Kilkenny serves on the West Virginia Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse, Prevention, and Treatment, and he has been a member of the board of directors of the National Association of County and City Health Officials since 2018.
Johnson named state director of WV Small Business Development Center
Steve Johnson has been chosen as the next state director of the West Virginia Small Business Development Center. Johnson has served the WV SBDC in many roles including business coach, network coordinator and most recently as deputy director. He also has more than 25 years of small business ownership experience.
A native of Huntington, Johnson earned his bachelor of business administration from Marshall University and his master of business administration from Wayne State College in Nebraska. His professional certificates include certified global business professional and certified business advisor.
The WV SBDC, which is an accredited partner program with the U.S. Small Business Administration and a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, helps small businesses at all stages of development by connecting owners to programs, resources and coaches. WV SBDC business coaches have professional certifications ranging from exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, to finance, management, marketing and entrepreneurship.
For more information about WV SBDC services and WV SBDC coaches, visit wvsbdc.com.