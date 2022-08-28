The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Huntington Area CVB announces staff promotions

Anna Adkins has been promoted from sales manager to director of sales and marketing at the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. A native of Ceredo-Kenova, Adkins now calls Huntington home. She has been with the CVB since 2013. She started as the Visitors Center supervisor and was promoted to sales manager in less than a year. She graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in public administration.

