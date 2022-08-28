Huntington Area CVB announces staff promotions
Anna Adkins has been promoted from sales manager to director of sales and marketing at the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. A native of Ceredo-Kenova, Adkins now calls Huntington home. She has been with the CVB since 2013. She started as the Visitors Center supervisor and was promoted to sales manager in less than a year. She graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in public administration.
She is a member of the Women’s Caucus of Leadership, Women 2 Women and Generation Huntington. She also serves as an ambassador for the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and on the board of directors of Generation West Virginia.
Brandy Jefferys has been promoted from assistant manager of the Red Caboose to manager of the Visitors Center and The Red Caboose, the CVB’s artisan center and gift shop. Jefferys was born in the Poconos but raised in the Ohio River Valley. She grew up in Kitts Hill, Ohio. She’s been with the Red Caboose and CVB since April 2021 but has been an artisan selling at the Caboose since 2016. Her hobbies include travelling, exploring nature, trying new restaurants and food, and learning about history.
Gastroenterology fellow named August Fellow of the Month
Mujtaba Mohamed, a gastroenterology fellow at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, was named the August Fellow of the Month, according to Paulette S. Wehner, vice dean of graduate medical education.
Mohamed is the first gastroenterology fellow to be selected as Fellow of the Month. He is completing his second of the three-year gastroenterology program, which advances the understanding, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases of the gastrointestinal and hepatobiliary systems.
Mohamed was nominated for the award by Eva Patton-Tackett, director of the internal medicine residency program, who wrote that “he has truly blazed a trail by doing an exceptional job on a new fellowship consult service. Dr. Mohamed communicates to every service involved and makes sure he stops at nothing to ensure the best for his patients. As an excellent teacher, Dr. Mohamed is by far the most frequent recipient to be named the teacher of the rotation.”
Prior to his role at Marshall, the Sudan native completed an internal medicine residency at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City, New Jersey, before finishing a transplant hepatology fellowship at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey. After completing his fellowship at Marshall in June 2024, Mohamed plans to become a transplant hepatologist.
As part of his recognition, Mohamed received a plaque and a designated parking spot.
Marshall Health appoints structural heart program director
Salem Badr has been appointed medical director of the structural heart program and an assistant professor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Badr specializes in invasive and interventional cardiology, interventional peripheral vascular therapies and structural heart interventions such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, mitral clip, left atrial appendage closure, alcohol septal ablation and the septal occluder. He also writes and publishes extensively on the topic of invasive cardiology. His research focuses on examining and improving outcomes with coronary intervention and transcatheter structural and valve interventions.
Badr is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a subspecialty certification in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology, as well as the Certification Board of Nuclear Cardiology and the National Board of Echocardiography. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.
Badr graduated from Ain Shams University in Egypt, completing cardiology training and earning a master’s degree in cardiology. He was chosen to join the two-year interventional cardiology program at Georgetown University/MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., after which he finished his remaining internal medicine training at Albany Medical College in New York and cardiology fellowship at Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin. Later, he pursued an additional year of training in structural heart interventions at Advocate Aurora St Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
ACTC adds new faculty for spring, summer terms
ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical has hired 10 new faculty members during the spring and summer terms.
Mike Bond, from Louisa, was hired as the electrical technology program coordinator/instructor in February. He also works as a self-employed electrician.
Victor Chupryna, originally from Ukraine, was hired as assistant professor of physics and mathematics in June. Before coming to Ashland, he worked at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Kellie Cyrus, from Prichard, was hired as the medical assisting program coordinator/instructor in August. Most recently, she was the program coordinator for the practical nursing program at the Cabell County Career Technology Center in Huntington.
Sarah Duzan, from Wheelersburg, Ohio, was hired as an instructor in the nursing department in July. She came to ACTC from King’s Daughters Outpatient Hematology/Oncology Center.
Lindsay Fry, from Ironton, was hired in July to serve as a lab instructor in the nursing program. She previously served as an emergency department nurse. Additionally, she is the daughter of Susan Wallace-Vernatter who served as a part of the nursing faculty for 10 years.
Billy Hall, from Grayson, was hired in June as the HVAC instructor/program coordinator. He comes to ACTC from General Heating and Air Conditioning, where he was employed for 22 years.
Mikaela Neal, from Oak Hill, West Virginia, was hired in June as an instructor in the nursing department. She joins the ACTC faculty after serving as a health science instructor for Cabell County Schools.
Lydia Osborne, from Ashland, was hired as an assistant professor for the nursing department in July. She was most recently employed as a charge nurse at DaVita Lawrence County Dialysis in South Point, Ohio.
Sarah McKnight, from Greenup, Kentucky, was hired in July as a short-term health programs instructor for Workforce Solutions. She has been an adjunct for ACTC for almost three years. She previously worked as a behavioral nurse at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
Christopher Slone, from Flatwoods, Kentucky, was hired as the business administration program coordinator/instructor in July. He came to ACTC from Kentucky Christian University, where he was an associate professor in the business department.