Berdis recognized as November Resident of the Month
Galen Berdis, M.D., has been selected as the November Resident of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education.
Berdis is completing his fifth and final year of the orthopaedics surgery program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
“Orthopaedics is a one of the most competitive and intense training specialties for physicians in training,” Wehner said. “As one of only 260 orthopaedic programs throughout the nation, we are fortunate to offer a high caliber training program that attracts exceptional, high quality trainees like Dr. Berdis. We are extremely proud that Dr. Berdis is headed to Mayo Clinic next year to complete a joint replacement fellowship. By being offered this prestigious training opportunity, Dr. Berdis’ outstanding clinical abilities and the exceptional training offered at Marshall are recognized.”
Berdis was nominated by Matthew Bullock, D.O., his program director. “Galen has shown exceptional leadership skills over the past year especially during the COVID pandemic. He keeps his fellow residents organized and keeps his attendings informed. We frequently work together as he is chief resident this year and he has made my obligations easier because of his organization and attention to detail. Dr. Berdis’ abilities are above that of a fifth-year resident, and he will make an excellent fellow next year.”
The Atlanta, Georgia, native earned his doctor of medicine from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. Prior to medical school, Berdis received an undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Georgia. After completing his residency in 2022, Berdis will enter a one-year joint replacement fellowship at the Mayo Clinic.
As part of his Resident of the Month recognition, Berdis received a plaque and designated parking spot.
Marshall Pediatrics welcomes new physicians
Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Mountain Health Network has added the following new physicians and faculty members:
Neonatologist and assistant professor Christopher Luke Damron earned his M.D. and completed his pediatric residency at Marshall. He also completed a neonatal/perinatal fellowship at Indiana University — Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Damron is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and sees patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH) at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of MHN.
Pediatric infectious disease specialist and assistant professor Jacob Kilgore earned his M.D. from Marshall and his M.P.H. from University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He completed an internal medicine/pediatric residency at Marshall and a quality and safety residency and infectious diseases fellowship at Duke University Health System in Durham, North Carolina.
Kilgore is certified by the American Boards of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. He sees patients at HFCH.
Pediatrician and assistant professor Shylah Napier earned her D.O. at the University of Pikeville — Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Kentucky. She completed her residency at Marshall and sees patients at multiple Marshall Pediatrics locations, including Now Care on Route 60 in Huntington. For Marshall Pediatrics appointments, call 304-691-1300.
Barren to anchor WOWK-TV evening newscasts
WOWK-TV Channel 13 has hired Amanda Barren to anchor its evening newscasts. Barren will co-anchor 13 News at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and West Virginia Tonight at 5:30 p.m. She also will co-host Inside West Virginia Politics on Sunday mornings. Her first day on the air will be Monday, Nov. 22.
Barren is a graduate of Ohio University. She has worked at WTAP-TV in Parkersburg, WJET-TV in Erie, Pennsylvania, WKYC-TV in Cleveland and most recently as evening anchor for WSAZ-TV Channel 3.
Zeto appointed to Huntington Area CVB Board of Directors
West Virginia State University Extension Agent Chris Zeto has been appointed to the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association board of directors and to the board of directors for the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The WVHTA serves as the official voice of the food service, convention and visitors bureaus, lodging and travel industries in the state. The Huntington Area CVB serves Cabell and Wayne counties.
“I am honored to be serving on the Boards of these wonderful organizations and representing the Hatfield-McCoy Trails,” said Zeto, who has worked in the tourism business for 13 years. Based in Logan County, his position is a partnership between WVSU Extension Service and Hatfield-McCoy Trails. “I look forward to being the voice of many local businesses and organizations that depend on the support of the tourism industry in southern West Virginia.”
In his role with WVSU, Zeto serves as a marketing consultant for the trails, specializing in community outreach, new and existing business support, and marketing assistance.
The WVHTA represents the hospitality and travel industry’s interests to both governmental and private sectors and serves as the connection between all those involved with the development of tourism in West Virginia. The purpose of the association is to unite and benefit West Virginia’s unique lodging, restaurant/food service, travel and allied industries for the protection, education and promotion of their common goals and interests.
For more information about Hatfield-McCoy Trails, visit trailsheaven.com.
Prestera Center for Mental Health Service announces new providers
Prestera Center for Mental Health Services is now offering a new service, primary healthcare, at 3375 U.S. 60 East in Huntington and at 511 Morris St. in Charleston.
The new providers in Prestera’s primary care clinics are Kelli Rose Spurlock, FNP-C, Brittani S. Lowe, M.D., and Cecilia K. Jarvis, FNP-C.
Spurlock is a family nurse practitioner at 3375 U.S. 60 East in Huntington. Spurlock has worked as a registered nurse for the past 10 years in the areas of oncology, infusion therapy, home health, long-term care and orthopedics. She has worked as a nurse practitioner in the field of internal medicine. She earned her associate of science degree in nursing at St. Mary’s School of Nursing and Marshall University, her bachelor of science degree in cytotechnology at Marshall University, a master of science in nursing at Simmons University in Boston Massachusetts. Spurlock is accepting new patients as young as 4 years old and older.
Lowe is a physician at 3375 US 60 East in Huntington. She is a previous psychiatry resident with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where she earned her medical degree. She worked as a COVID-19 investigator for West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. She previously contracted and will continue to work in crisis services as an evaluator for Prestera Center. Her specialty is primary care and community behavioral healthcare. Lowe has five publications in behavioral health research. Lowe is accepting new patients.
Jarvis is a family nurse practitioner providing primary care at 511 Morris St. location in Charleston and medication-assisted treatment in Clay. Jarvis has experience working in primary care and medication-assisted treatment programs. Her masters in science in nursing is in the field of family care. She has a master’s degree in addictions. She has worked previously in hospitals, long-term care, and addiction services. She served as a nurse in the U.S. military for 21 years. Jarvis is accepting new patients.
Prestera Center provides behavioral health and substance use treatment, recovery and supportive services at 55 locations across eight counties in West Virginia. For more information on Prestera Center, visit online at www.prestera.org, like its page on Facebook or call toll-free 877-399-7776.