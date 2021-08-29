Guyan names new executive chef
Guyan Golf and Country Club has named Andrew May as the club’s new executive chef. May’s promotion follows the departure of the previous executive chef, Scott Poff.
May joined Guyan in May 2014 as the club’s chef de cuisine and has been running the daily operations for a la carte dining since that time. He had served various roles under Poff for the past 15 years.
“Chef Drew is a creative, experienced artisan that has been providing Guyan members and guests with outstanding dishes for many years. His elevation to executive chef was an easy choice for us,” said Isaac Meyers, director of operations for the club.
May is a graduate of the hospitality/culinary arts program at Lansing (Michigan) Community College, where he graduated with honors. He previously served at the Michigan governor’s residence as the special events chef during the Gov. Jennifer Granholm administration. He went on to a culinary leadership role at the Country Club of Lansing before he joined the team at Guyan.
“My first job was as a dishwasher in a family restaurant in Portland, Michigan. I’ve loved the culinary life ever since. I look forward to continuing the reputation of dining excellence here at Guyan,” said May.
Michels joins Valley Health
Kala Michels has joined to Valley Health Systems. Her addition to the school-based health centers provider team brings counseling to the centers at Wayne High/Middle School and Spring Valley High School.
Michels received her master of social work (MSW) from West Virginia University. She is a certified licensed certified social worker (LCSW) and will work with teens and adolescents enrolled at the school-based health centers to address anxiety, depression, grief, and other issues that youth may face. Michels has more than 15 years of experience.
“Adding the Behavioral Health service line to our School Based Health Centers is just another way Valley Health is working to serve all members of our communities,” Dr. Matthew Weimer, chief medical officer, said in a news release. “By having clinical support in the environment where children sometimes struggle the most, we can make a real difference in providing comprehensive health, body and mind, to the student population.”
Michels, a Wayne native, has provided counseling and social work services to the area since 2006. In her personal time, she takes care of the many animals on her farm and loves to be outdoors with her family.
Valley Health Systems has six school-based health centers providing services that range from acute illnesses such as colds to comprehensive exams, immunizations, sports physicals and behavioral health.
MU iCenter welcomes new Entrepreneur in Residence
Marshall University’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter), part of the Lewis College of Business, has welcomed Dr. David Wiley as a new Entrepreneur in Residence.
Having successful careers as both an academic and an entrepreneur, Wiley is the chief academic officer and co-founder of Lumen Learning.
He is a Marshall University alum (BFA, Music, class of 1997) and recipient of both the Marshall University Distinguished Alumni Award and the John Deaver Drinko Outstanding Achievement Award.
In his academic career, Wiley has received a National Science Foundation CAREER grant, an appointment as Nonresident Fellow in the Center for Internet and Society at Stanford Law School, and served in visiting scholar appointments at the Open University of the United Kingdom and the Open University of the Netherlands.
As a social entrepreneur, he has founded or co-founded entities that include Lumen Learning, Degreed, Mountain Heights Academy, and InterSpec. He was named one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business by Fast Company magazine in 2009.
Beyond his work at Lumen Learning, Wiley is involved in several efforts to improve the quality and affordability of higher education. In addition to his appointment as Entrepreneur in Residence at the iCenter, he is currently a Simon Fellow at Carnegie Mellon University, the Education Fellow at Creative Commons, and an Ashoka Fellow. He also was recently elected president of the international Association for Educational Communications and Technology (AECT).
“I started my first company while I was a student at Marshall, and the experience completely changed my life,” Wiley said. “I’m incredibly excited by the opportunity to work with the iCenter to help unlock the transformative power of entrepreneurship for Marshall students, faculty, staff, and others who live in the region.”
Wiley will offer his expertise in the areas of social entrepreneurship and educational technology through coaching and mentoring entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs, educational workshops, and co-teaching classes, as well as through assistance with the development of certificate programs.
The iCenter is fortunate to have Wiley on its team, said Dr. Ben Eng, its executive director.
“From his work with Creative Commons as well as his current organization, Lumen Learning, David has a deep level of expertise and passion in utilizing technology to spread educational resources to those who need it most,” Eng said. “He’s an amazing fit with our team and aligns perfectly with the iCenter’s mission to inspire and empower the inner-entrepreneur in West Virginia and Appalachia.”
Wiley joins two other entrepreneurs in residence, Brandon Dennison of Coalfield Development and Collin Meadows of Tech304.
The mission of the iCenter is to inspire entrepreneurship by empowering individuals with the innovation and entrepreneurial knowledge they need to reframe the future of the state and region.
Steptoe & Johnson attorneys recognized
The Best Lawyers in America named 90 Steptoe & Johnson attorneys in its 2022 rankings. They practice throughout firm locations in Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia.
Included in the rankings from Steptoe & Johnson’s Huntington office are Rodney L. Baker II; Michelle E. Gaston; Anders W. Lindberg; Ancil G. Ramey; Hannah Curry Ramey; Jason E. Roma; Christopher L. Slaughter; James W. Turner; and Megan Farrell Woodyard.
Visit https://www.steptoe-johnson.com/best-lawyers-2022 for a complete listing of Steptoe & Johnson attorneys named to The Best Lawyers in America.
WV SBDC appoints Brandstetter as business launch specialist
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC), a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, has appointed Tyler Brandstetter as FASTER WV business launch specialist.
FASTER WV stands for Fostering Advantages for Startups for Entrepreneurial Resurgence in West Virginia. An initiative of Advantage Valley, FASTER WV aims to launch more new businesses and grow existing businesses in targeted sectors such as outdoor recreation, health care and small manufacturing. The program prepares potential entrepreneurs with skills, one-on-one business coaching and access to capital through a loan fund.
FASTER WV focuses on Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties. WV SBDC serves as a partner, along with BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Unlimited Future Inc., and Wyoming County Development Authority.
Brandstetter is a native of Fayette County, West Virginia. He graduated from Marshall University’s Brad D. Smith Schools of Business with a bachelor of business administration in the fields of entrepreneurship and marketing, with a minor in business management. After graduating, Brandstetter worked in the wood product industry and held managerial positions to support entrepreneur services and entrepreneurship development. He also co-owned and operated a business in the food services industry before selling it.
“Tyler has a keen interest in entrepreneurship, from knowledgeable principles to successful hands-on experience,” said WV SBDC Director Debra Martin. “That aptitude, coupled with the resources available through FASTER WV, will put a powerful tool in the hands of West Virginia’s entrepreneurs to give them a strong start that would be hard to match on their own.”
To learn more about WV SBDC’s services and resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs, visit WVsbdc.com.
TechConnect West Virginia executive director set to retire
Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect West Virginia, is set to retire.
Barth has helped shepherd the growth and development of West Virginia’s technology economy in her role as director and is set to retire this fall.
Michele O’Connor, board chair of TechConnect, said, “We’ve seen so much positive change in the tech landscape in West Virginia in just the past decade and Anne Barth has played a pivotal role in that growth and development. She is to be commended for her outstanding record of service to our organization and to West Virginia.”
O’Connor noted that during Barth’s 11-year tenure with the organization she spearheaded numerous initiatives furthering the development of West Virginia’s assistance provider ecosystem while also providing direct assistance and resources to help technology firms locate and grow in the Mountain State.
When asked what she felt was her biggest accomplishment, Barth said, “In particular, I’d like to highlight the success we’ve achieved with our partners in offering high-value technical assistance to entrepreneurs developing tech-based ventures. With support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the State of West Virginia, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, we’ve aided in the launch of 76 new companies, the creation of 157 jobs and the retention of 245 jobs. We’ve served 440 entrepreneurs and small businesses, while helping them attract $13.7 million in follow-on funding.”
“I’m also very pleased to see a growing uptick in Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR-STTR) grant awards going to West Virginia-based entrepreneurs,” Barth said. “By creating a state matching fund for SBIR-STTR awards, the State Legislature took an important policy step to incentivize tech-centric ventures. And it’s working!”
Barth noted that TechConnect has been aggressively engaged in educating tech entrepreneurs about the SBIR-STTR program and encouraging them to apply. Through February of this year, nine technology-focused companies were awarded a total of 13 federal Phase I or Phase II SBIR-STTR grants. The 13 successful awards brought $8.8 million in federal funds to West Virginia to be used in furthering the firms’ technology and market commercialization, leading to job and wealth creation in the state.
Barth also led efforts to create the Women & Technology Conference series, which launched in 2012. “This event was created to help close the gender gap in STEM, and the level of interest from women in all fields has been terrific,” said Barth.
Before joining TechConnect, Barth worked for more than two decades for the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd. As his state director, she oversaw the senator’s in-state constituent services operation, represented him at meetings and events, and worked with him to bring numerous federal agencies, facilities, and infrastructure projects to the state, including the FBI Fingerprint Identification Center in Clarksburg, the NASA IV&V Center in Fairmont, IRS centers in Beckley and Martinsburg, National Guard facilities throughout the state, and other community and economic development projects.
“I am grateful to have had this wonderful opportunity to help move West Virginia’s technology economy forward and I couldn’t have done it without the support and assistance of the TechConnect board of directors,” noted Barth.
TechConnect’s board of directors is searching for a new executive director. The organization anticipates filling the position by early September.