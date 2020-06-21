Margaret Vereb joins St. Mary’s Urology
A urologist, Dr. Margaret Vereb, has joined St. Mary’s Urology.
Vereb received a bachelor’s degree in English from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Indiana, and her medical degree from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. She completed her residency in urology at Lahey Clinic in Burlington, Massachusetts, and three years of general surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
Vereb completed a fellowship in male reproductive medicine and surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and is board certified by the American Board of Urology.
For more information about St. Mary’s Urology, call 304-525-3711 or visit www.st-marys.org.
Jaenicke named assistant professor at Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital welcomed Dr. Kurt Jaenicke to its team of obstetricians and gynecologists.
Jaenicke has been named an assistant professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Jaenicke brings almost 30 years of experience in the field of gynecology, female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. He most recently practiced at Three Rivers Women’s Care in Louisa, Kentucky, where he continues to see patients, and Bellefonte Women’s Care in Ashland. He specializes in pelvic reconstructive surgery and incontinence and treats a variety of gynecological disorders.
Jaenicke graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, South Carolina, where he also completed his residency at Richland Memorial Hospital.
Jaenicke is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology with a subspecialty certification in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery.
He joins fellow FPMRS specialist Dr. Kevin J. Conaway at Marshall OB/GYN, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, in Huntington. He also treats patients of all ages on Fridays at Three Rivers Women’s Care.
For more information, call 304-691-1400 for Huntington and 606-638-9572 for Louisa.
Campbell named Mountain Health CNO
Regina Campbell, a registered nurse, has been named the system chief nursing officer (CNO) at Mountain Health Network. Campbell has served as the interim CNO since August 2019.
In her role, Campbell serves as the system champion for safe and high-quality nursing care and leads the development of the vision and strategy for nursing care across MHN. Campbell is also the vice president and chief nursing officer for Cabell Huntington Hospital.
A graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing, Campbell received her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and her master’s degree from Bellarmine College in Louisville.
She was previously the director of St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute, overseeing its growth from 2010-19.
She also served in a number of other leadership roles at St. Mary’s, including director of provider relations, the director of St. Mary’s Regional Cancer Center, the manager of ER/Trauma Services and the trauma nurse coordinator. She began her career at St. Mary’s as a surgical/trauma intensive care staff nurse.
In addition to her work at St. Mary’s, Campbell served as the director of surgical education and as a clinical instructor for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She also coached hospital emergency department teams across the country as a consultant with the global advisory firm Studer Group, based in Pensacola, Florida.
Stickler named June Resident of the Month
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named Dr. Morgan Stickler its Resident of the Month for June.
Stickler is completing her third and final year as a family medicine resident. She is also a member of the inaugural rural residency track at Marshall Health’s Lavalette location.
Nominated by nurses, residents, staff, faculty and medical students, Stickler has also drawn accolades for her willingness to help team members, excellent attitude and being a role model to junior residents and medical students.
As part of their residency, family medicine residents learn to integrate care for patients of all genders and every age and advocate for the patient in a complex health care system.
Stickler, a Wayne County native, earned her bachelor’s and medical degrees from Marshall University. After graduating from residency later this month, Stickler will join the School of Medicine as an assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine and return to Wayne County to practice at the Marshall Family Medicine clinic in Lavalette.
Gibson joins Marshall Family Medicine
Anna M. Gibson, a nurse practitioner, has joined Marshall Health’s department of family medicine at the CHH Proctorville Family Medical Center at 7718 County Road 107 at Proctorville, Ohio.
Gibson is an advanced practice registered nurse and board-certified family nurse practitioner with 17 years of experience in patient assessment, education and treatment management.
Gibson earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Marshall University.
For more information, call 740-886-1150.
WesBanco appoints Van Nostrand vice president for commercial banking
WesBanco Inc. announced that its affiliate, WesBanco Bank, has appointed Robert A. Van Nostrand as vice president, commercial banking for the Charleston, Huntington and southern Ohio markets.
In his role, Van Nostrand will develop new client relationships and grow existing relationships across the commercial banking spectrum.
With 25 years of commercial banking experience, Van Nostrand focuses on building relationships with companies through advisory and solution-based consultation.
Born in Huntington and a graduate of South Point High School, Van Nostrand has spent the past 20 years involved in the Tri-State community serving on the boards of numerous local organizations, including River Cities Child Development and the United Way of the River Cities.
Van Nostrand holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Morehead State University.
Van Nostrand, who is located in WesBanco’s main financial center in Huntington, can be contacted at 304-399-6443 or via email at Robert.VanNostrand@wesbanco.com.
Bill Hagy named Western Regional director of Catholic Charities West Virginia
Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) announced William C. “Bill” Hagy has joined the team as the Western Region director.
The CCWVa Western Region covers 16 counties and encompasses Charleston, Huntington, Parkersburg and the surrounding areas.
Most recently, Hagy served as the director of food sourcing operations for the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington.
CCWVa collaborates with community partners, parishes and families to provide services to people in need and work toward change in West Virginia. Hagy has also served as the assistant chairman of the CCWVa Western Region Regional Advisory Council.
For more information about CCWVa, visit www.CatholicCharitiesWV.org.