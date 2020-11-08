Hollinger joins Marshall Neuroscience
Dr. Jared S. Hollinger, a board-certified, fellowship-trained neurologist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of neuroscience at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Hollinger specializes in neuromuscular medicine and is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. He obtained his medical degree from Marshall University and then completed his residency and a fellowship at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Hollinger is accepting new patients and referrals at two locations: Marshall Neuroscience, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington by calling 304-691-1787, and at Marshall Neuroscience — Teays Valley at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot by calling 304-691-6910.
Johnson recognized by Ohio State Bar Association
The Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) recognized Portsmouth attorney C. Clayton Johnson for 50 years in service to the community and legal profession.
Johnson earned his law degree from the University of Michigan. Johnson served 16 years as a member of the board of directors of Bank One and 12 years as chairman of the bank’s executive committee. He has also served as a director of Oak Hill Financial Inc. and Oak Hill Banks, OSCO Industries, McNational and M&J Industries Inc.
Johnson retired from day-to-day practice in 2007, though he served as counsel to the firm Johnson, Oliver & Howard until 2017.
In addition to his legal career, he has been involved with several organizations in his community. Johnson is a member of the Southern Ohio Museum Corp. and is a multiple-term past president of the corporation’s board of directors. He is a past commissioner of the Ohio Public Works Commission, a past member of the board of directors of the University of Rio Grande and has been a consultant with Portsmouth City Schools since 2005.
Johnson was recognized as part of the OSBA’s District 8 virtual annual meeting. District 8 includes more than 300 attorneys who practice in Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton counties.
Pino named chief medical information officer
Eduardo Pino, M.D., has been named chief medical information officer (CMIO) for Mountain Health Network (MHN).
Pino is an associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (MUSOM). In addition, he has been serving as the medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital for the past five years.
As the CMIO, Pino will actively support physician engagement and alignment in the effective use of clinical information technology resources. This includes providing guidance for the design of systems, clinical content, workflow and operational processes, quality of care and benefits realization to support organizational transformation of care.
Pino received his medical degree from San Juan Bautista School of Medicine in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He completed a fellowship in pediatric critical care medicine at the University of Miami, residencies in pediatrics at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and the MUJCESOM. He is board certified in pediatric critical care medicine.
Marshall Health announces new chief medical officer
Joseph E. Evans, M.D., began his tenure as chief medical officer of Marshall Health, the faculty practice plan of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and vice dean of clinical affairs for the School of Medicine on Nov. 1.
A longtime pediatrician and former chairman of the department of pediatrics at Marshall, Evans oversees the clinical enterprise of School of Medicine as well as patient safety and quality initiatives across the organization. During his nine-year tenure as chairman, Evans has led growth in the clinical, scholarly activity and residency training arms of the department, bringing new pediatric specialties to the region and advocating for immunizations.
“Dr. Evans is a respected pediatrician of nearly 40 years and proven leader within our organization,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the School of Medicine. “We look forward to the insights and vision he will bring to Marshall Health in his new role as chief medical officer.”
Evans will continue seeing patients in addition to his new role with Marshall Health.
Marshall Health names Browning new chief MIO
Shannon L. Browning, M.D., an associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at the School of Medicine, has been named chief medical information officer (CMIO) for Marshall Health, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Browning is double-board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics and is also trained as a registered pharmacist.
The CMIO is a new position created to assist physicians in Marshall Health’s outpatient clinics in response to an increased emphasis on telemedicine and launch of a combined electronic health record with Mountain Health Network. In her role as CMIO, Browning will actively support physician engagement and alignment in the effective use of clinical information technology resources and work closely with her counterpart at Mountain Health Network, Eduardo Pino, M.D. This includes providing guidance for the design of systems, clinical content and workflow and operational processes with the goal of improving patient care and delivery of care.
“Dr. Browning’s background in internal medicine, pediatrics as well as pharmacy make her uniquely suited for this new role,” said Joseph I. Shapiro, M.D., dean of the School of Medicine. “By adding a CMIO to our leadership team, we are recognizing the importance technology must play in the delivery of patient care both now and in the future. Dr. Browning also understands the unique opportunity technology presents in providing care to many of our underserved, rural areas.”
Browning will continue seeing patients in addition to her new role with Marshall Health.
Megan Woodyard joins Steptoe & Johnson PLLC
Megan Farrell Woodyard has joined the litigation department of Steptoe & Johnson PLLC.
Her practice will focus on defense of professional liability claims, representation of insurance companies, as well as other general litigation matters. She will practice from the firm’s office in Huntington.
Woodyard has more than a decade of experience defending businesses and individuals in high-stakes litigation, particularly in the areas of complex, mass and class-action litigation. She has successfully served professional and commercial clients across a variety of industries, including insurance, health care, pharmaceuticals, medical technologies and manufacturing.
Woodyard earned her law degree from West Virginia University and her bachelor’s degree from Marshall University.
Dial now serving as chief clinical officer for MHN
Larry D. Dial Jr., M.D., has been named the chief clinical officer for Mountain Health Network. In his new position, Dial will guide the delivery of clinically integrated services that align with national best practices in quality and safety. He will also focus on physician integration and the MHC Accountable Care Organization (ACO).
Dial previously served as chief medical officer, Marshall Health, and vice dean, clinical affairs, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (MUJCESOM).
“I am pleased that Dr. Dial will be bringing his proven leadership skills to the Mountain Health team,” said Mike Mullins, president and CEO, MHN. “Though we have worked together on many different projects in the past, I look forward to working with him even more in his new role with Mountain Health.”
Dial received his medical degree from MUJCESOM, where he also completed his residency. Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, he will continue to see patients at Marshall Internal Medicine and will continue as an associate professor of medicine with MUJCESOM.
Burdick named chief medical officer for MHN
Hoyt J. Burdick, M.D., has been named chief medical officer for Mountain Health Network.
Burdick will expand his focus on quality and patient safety, as well as support the medical staff operations at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. He will also continue to lead the coordination of MHN’s response to COVID-19, which he has done since the pandemic began.
“Quality patient care is our No. 1 priority,” said Mike Mullins, president and CEO, MHN. “Dr. Burdick has outstanding experience and commitment, and I’m pleased that he’s leading the system’s quality journey.”
Burdick received his medical degree and completed his residency and fellowship training at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He also has a master of medical management from Tulane University.
Burdick practiced pulmonology and critical care medicine for 10 years with HIMG, working at both SMMC and CHH, and has served as chief medical officer of CHH for over 25 years.
Burdick is a certified physician executive, with additional certifications in both health care quality and patient safety.