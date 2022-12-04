Burdick appointed to American Hospital Association committee
Dr. Hoyt Burdick, chief medical officer for Mountain Health Network, has been appointed as a member of the national Committee on Clinical Leadership by the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association.
The Committee on Clinical Leadership is charged with providing clinical input to the American Hospital Association advocacy and public policy process and serving as a clinical resource on policy issues.
“I am humbled by this incredible opportunity to learn and serve with such a distinguished group of clinical leaders across the nation,” Burdick said. “I look forward to working with the committee to not only help shape policy on a national scale, but also to share what I learn here at home to help improve the health and well-being of the people we serve.”
Burdick’s two-year term begins Jan. 1, 2023 and runs through Dec. 31, 2025.
“We are excited that Dr. Burdick has been recognized nationally for his leadership and clinical knowledge by being appointed to this committee,” said Jim Kaufman, president and CEO of the West Virginia Hospital Association. “This is a great honor not only for Dr. Burdick, but also for the State of West Virginia as we have been recognized for our efforts with a seat on such a prestigious committee.”
Hall recognized by Goldy Auto
Addison Hall was named Goldy Auto’s salesperson of the month for November.
He also earned the award in March and May of this year.
Hall has been a part of the team at Goldy for nearly three years.
Hall, along with his wife of six years, Sloane, and their 7-month-old son, Ivan Forrest, reside in South Point, Ohio. He spends as much time as possible with his family and never misses the opportunity to go on short fishing trips.
Stapleton Law Office attorney recognized
Matt Stapleton, a car wreck and injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been selected by Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers as a 2023 “Rising Star” for general plaintiff’s personal injury law in West Virginia.
Stapleton has handled over 1,000 cases as lead attorney and obtained millions of dollars in settlements for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, injury liability, slip and fall injuries, animal attacks and personal injury litigation.
Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based three-attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State area since 1979. Stapleton Law has a nationwide practice primarily representing clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Advantage Valley hires Shaw as director of entrepreneurial development
Advantage Valley has hired Bryan Shaw as its director of entrepreneurial development. He will oversee the organization’s FASTER WV (Fostering Advantages for Startups & Entrepreneurial Resurgence in West Virginia) program and will be responsible for directing all aspects of the program. The FASTER WV program helps individuals start or expand their businesses through coaching, classes, technical assistance, and access to capital throughout a 10-county region in the Huntington and Charleston metro areas. Shaw will manage business coaching services and capital lending to entrepreneurs in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties.
Before joining Advantage Valley, Shaw worked for the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, leading economic development and small business expansion efforts. This new role marks a return to Shaw’s roots in working with the Entrepreneurship and Business Coaching Center, where he designed and executed an entrepreneurial development program to ignite and support new/existing entrepreneurs in southern West Virginia working with the Hatfield McCoy Trail System.
Shaw received his bachelor’s degree from West Virginia State University, and his MBA in business management from University of Phoenix.
As co-founder of Hill Tree Roastery, Shaw is also a successful entrepreneur operating a small-batch coffee roastery located in Huntington.
The FASTER WV program offers a variety of technical services, counseling and financing assistance to individuals starting or growing small businesses. Services are free of charge. Since its inception two years ago, the FASTER WV program has served more than 376 clients with over 3,291 hours of coaching and 1,064 clients with sector-based webinars. As a result, 52 new businesses and 77 new jobs have been created, 67 businesses have improved, $231,000 in loans have been made, and $575,960 has been leveraged in additional private investment.
Advantage Valley is a regional economic development organization with a mission to create economic opportunity in the Charleston-Huntington Metro Areas by attracting investment and building collaboration among community stakeholders.
Foster appointed director of Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appointed Frank Foster as the new director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training. He fills the position vacated by the retirement of Eugene White. Current acting director McKennis “Kenny” Browning will become deputy director.
Foster is a West Virginia native with over 45 years experience in the mining industry, most recently serving as administrator for the West Virginia Board of Coal Mine Health and Safety in Charleston.
Foster previously served as deputy director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training and has also worked for companies such as Massey Energy, Magnum Coal, Jennmar Corporation, Contura Energy Services, Foresight Energy and Patriot Coal.
The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health Safety and Training is responsible for the supervision of the execution and enforcement of the provisions of the state’s mining laws and rules. Prime consideration is given to the protection of the safety and health of persons employed within or at the mines of the state. In addition, the agency protects and preserves mining property and property used in connection with mining activities.
For more information, visit https://minesafety.wv.gov/.
Pleasant Valley Hospital leadership announced
Mountain Health Network and Pleasant Valley Hospital’s board of directors have announced new PVH leadership members to shape the next phase of integration for the hospital.
Keith Biddle has been named chief operating officer and Ben Jarmul has been named interim vice president of finance for Pleasant Valley.
“Keith’s organization, attention to detail and project management skills will be invaluable as we work to integrate PVH with MHN and advance medical services for the residents of Mason, Jackson, Gallia, and Meigs counties,” said Kevin Yingling, Mountain Health CEO, in a press release. “Further, we deeply value Ben’s expertise as we build PVH’s platform for the future.”
As COO, Biddle will lead the operational activities of Pleasant Valley and serve on the Mountain Health Network senior executive team. Biddle will help drive integration activities and operational goals for Pleasant Valley; ensure compliance with regulatory agencies and accrediting bodies is maintained; oversee hospital properties and construction; collaborate with employees, as well as medical and dental staff; and engage Pleasant Valley in the community. He will also work with Mountain Health’s academic health system partners, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health to increase medical specialties.
Biddle has held several leadership roles with Cabell Huntington Hospital and Mountain Health over his 34-year tenure. In the past, Biddle has served in vice president roles overseeing administration, planning, environmental services and guest services.
In 2015, Biddle developed and led CHH’s Lean program, and in 2019 he assumed system integration responsibilities. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degrees in hospital and health administration and divinity.
Jarmul is a senior health care financial professional with over 40 years of experience in financial reporting, revenue recognition, and internal control. He is a certified public accountant and has been a fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and a certified healthcare financial professional of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
Jeff Noblin, who has served as Pleasant Valley’s CEO since 2019, and Craig Gilliland, its chief financial officer since 2018, will be pursuing other opportunities and will depart at the end of the year.
“We recognize both Jeff’s and Craig’s leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic and PVH’s transition to MHN and thank them for their service and commitment to the community,” Yingling said in the release.