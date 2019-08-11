Grant joins Bellefonte Surgical Associates
Surgeon Tyler Grant has joined Bellefonte Surgical Associates, located in suite 320 in the Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital (OLBH) Same Day Surgery Center on the hospital campus.
Grant earned his medical degree from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville. He completed his residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Columbus.
Grant is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and the American Osteopathic Association. Grant joins Dr. Tim Jones and Dr. Carlos Malave at Bellefonte Surgical Associates.
For more information, contact Bellefonte Surgical Associates at 606-833-0311 or visit online at BonSecours.com.
Meadows retires from US Army Corps of Engineers
The Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced the retirement of Richard Meadows.
During more than 40 years of federal service as a hydraulic engineer and then as a senior project manager on multiple projects, he cultivated expertise in environmental restoration of properties classified as Formerly Used Defense Sites (FUDS), such as Dolly Sods Military Training Area and World War II ammunition manufacturing facility West Virginia Ordnance Works.
Meadows' dedication to protecting human health and safety and enhancing the environment under the FUDS Program is commendable, and his contributions will continue to benefit countless lives beyond his retirement, the organization said in a news release.
"Rick's superior commitment, technical competence and natural leadership are unmatched and have helped ensure the successful execution of the FUDS Program year after year," the release said.
After graduating from Hurricane High School in 1974, Meadows pursued a degree in civil engineering from West Virginia University (WVU) Institute of Technology.
In addition to securing his degree, he landed the love of his life, Patti, who he would marry following his college graduation in 1979. Together, they have two daughters and four grandchildren.
In the 1980s, Meadows served as a firefighter and paramedic for the Hurricane Volunteer Fire Department. During this time, he also volunteered as the assistant athletic trainer for the Hurricane High football team - a title he still retains.
Meadows is an avid hunter and WVU Mountaineers fan. Even though he bleeds blue and gold, those in the local community may see him sporting red and white while cheering on the Hurricane High Redskins.
Thompson honored by Fort Gay Alumni Association
Wayne County Sheriff Richard "Rick" Thompson, FGHS Class of 1970, has been chosen as the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year for 2019 by the Fort Gay High School Alumni Association. The presentation of the award will take place Aug. 30 at the association's annual banquet at the First Baptist Church in Louisa, Kentucky.
Thompson has had a long and varied career serving the people of Wayne County and West Virginia in several positions.
Thompson was a military policeman and game warden in the U.S. Army, the chief park ranger for the Huntington Park Board and a Wayne County assistant prosecuting attorney. In addition, he has been Wayne County divorce commissioner, general counsel for the Town of Fort Gay and general counsel for Crum and Lavalette public service districts.
Thompson's political career included serving as 17th District representative in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1981-83 and again from 2000-13. He was Speaker of the House from 2007-13. He was West Virginia Secretary of Veterans Assistance from 2013-16, until leaving that position to run for sheriff of Wayne County. He began his term as sheriff in January 2017 and continues in that position.
Thompson holds a BA degree in criminal justice from Marshall University and a J.D. degree from the West Virginia University College of Law.
The Fort Gay High School Alumni Association is in its 20th year of giving something back to the community by awarding Marshall University scholarships to students from Tolsia High School, which was formed when Fort Gay and Crum high schools were closed in 1987. Each year an outstanding FGHS graduate is recognized at the FGHSAA's annual dinner.
Robeson joins US Attorney's Office for Southern District
Kathleen "Katie" E. Robeson has joined the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of West Virginia as an assistant U.S. attorney.
Robeson received her J.D. degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. Previously, she worked for the Department of Justice's Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section in Washington, D.C. She is working in the Criminal Division in the Charleston office.
Miller joins network of business coaches
Will Miller has joined the statewide network of business coaches under the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WVSBDC).
Raised in Sissonville in Kanawha County, Miller attended West Virginia University. He attained his Bachelor of Science in marketing and a Master of Business Administration in international business.
He has held marketing, sales and management positions with small businesses in West Virginia and metropolitan Washington, D.C. For several years, Miller held posts with the West Virginia Tourism Office Division. Before joining WVSBDC, he served as a business retention specialist with the Putnam County Development Authority.
Miller leads the WVSBDC Charleston Center, which focuses on small businesses in the counties of Clay, Kanawha, Putnam and Roane. He serves as part of the statewide network of WVSBDC business coaches.
The coaches provide guidance in areas such as exporting, innovation, technology and economic development, finance, management, cybersecurity and marketing.
For more information on WVSBDC services and business coaches, visit www.wvsbdc.com.