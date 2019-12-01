Marshall Internal Medicine welcomes nephrologists
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital medical staff recently added two nephrologists.
Dr. Murad Kheetan, a fellowship-trained nephrologist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
He completed his medical degree at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan. He finished an internal medicine residency at Marshall’s school of medicine and a nephrology fellowship at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Dr. Ahlim Al Sanani, is a fellowship-trained nephrologist. She has been named an assistant professor in the department of internal medicine. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Al Sanani earned her medical degree from Garyounis University School of Medicine and Surgery in Garyunis, Libya, followed by an internal medicine residency and nephrology fellowship at Marshall’s school of medicine.
Both Kheetan and Al Sanani specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions related to the kidneys, including hypertension, AKI, renal failure, dialysis, chronic renal insufficiency and kidney stones. They see patients at Marshall Kidney & Hypertension Center, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital at 1690 Medical Center Drive in Huntington.
For more information, call 304-526-2532.
Webb selected for best attorney membership
West Virginia-based attorney Charles R. “Rusty” Webb of the Webb Law Centre, PLLC, has been selected for membership as one of the “10 Best Attorneys for West Virginia” by the American Institute.
American Institute is an impartial third-party attorney rating organization comprising 13 divisions. The American Institute’s Personal Injury Division compiles a list of the “10 Best” attorneys for each state.
Webb is a personal injury and divorce attorney with over 30 years of experience in West Virginia. He handles personal injury cases on a contingency basis, so clients can get legal representation with no obligation to pay legal fees unless they receive a recovery.
For additional information, contact Webb at The Webb Law Centre, PLLC, 716 Lee St. E., Charleston, or by email at rusty@rustywebb.com or by telephone at 304-344-9322 or toll-free at 888-344-9322.