Campbell-Monroe selected as president of educators’ organization
Shelvy L. Campbell-Monroe, Ph.D., associate dean of diversity and inclusion for the Marshall University schools of medicine and pharmacy, has been selected president of the National Association of Medical Minority Educators (NAMME).
Campbell-Monroe, who will serve a two-year term as president through September 2024, has served on the executive board for NAMME since 2017, including leadership roles as national program chair and president-elect.
NAMME is a provider of informational resources, training and advocacy working to ensure racial and ethnic diversity in the health professions. NAMME also provides critical guidance and professional development opportunities for individuals dedicated to those efforts and the students they serve.
In her role at Marshall, Campbell-Monroe is responsible for developing diversity and equity programs for the schools of medicine and pharmacy, ensuring a quality and inclusive educational experience for all students, faculty and staff. She also serves in other state and local leadership roles, including leadership board chair for the West Virginia Arthritis Foundation and treasurer for the Dunbar Athletic Boosters.
Campbell-Monroe has more than 30 years of experience in higher education.
OB/GYN resident named October Resident of the Month
Dr. Meghan Anderson, M.D., has been named as the October Resident of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Anderson is completing her third year of the four-year obstetrics and gynecology residency program at the medical school. A Keyser, West Virginia, native, Anderson earned her doctor of medicine from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and her bachelor of science in biology from West Virginia University.
As part of her Resident of the Month recognition, Anderson received a plaque and designated parking spot. After completing her training in June 2024, Anderson plans to practice in a community closer to her hometown of Keyser in the Eastern Panhandle.
Plastic and reconstructive surgeon returns to Marshall
Dr. Rahman Barry, M.D., a fellowship-trained plastic and reconstructive surgeon, has joined Marshall Health’s team of surgeons and serves as an assistant professor of surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Board-certified in general surgery, Barry earned his B.S. in medical science and M.D. from the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica, and completed a general surgery internship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York. While completing a general surgery residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, he served as the education chief resident and was recognized as a resident of the month. He went on to complete a plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Barry joins plastic surgeons Adel A. Faltaous and Peter D. Ray at Marshall Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Huntington. He specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery of the breast, body and face; body contouring after weight loss/pregnancy; cancer reconstruction; and migraine surgery. Barry is currently accepting new patients and referrals. To schedule an appointment, call 304-691-8910.
Dodrill receives independent insurance Agent of the Year award
The Independent Insurance Agents of West Virginia announced that Terri Dodrill with McGriff Insurance Services in Charleston was presented the “Earle S. Dillard Agent of the Year” award at the Association’s annual convention held at The Greenbrier in October.
Dodrill, who is the immediate past president of the Association, is a Marshall University alum active in Huntington. She has served on the Big I WV Board of Directors for several years. She also serves on the board of the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam counties. he is actively involved in her church, St. John’s United Methodist Church in Scott Depot, where she also serves on the Church’s board.
JC Penney employee recognized for 40 years of service
Larry Yost was recognized by JC Penney at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville for 40 years of service. Yost was cited for his strength and courage as an inspiring example to other associates at JC Penney.
CAMC hires new chief compliance officer
Myranda Pike has returned to Charleston Area Medical Center as its new chief compliance officer.
Pike received a bachelor of arts in psychology and a master of science in health care administration from Marshall University. She has more than 15 years of experience in the health care industry, including previously working at CAMC as program integrity manager, compliance auditor and litigation manager.