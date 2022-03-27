Tenney appointed director of Putnam Co. Development Authority
The Putnam County Development Authority (PCDA) Board of Directors has appointed Morganne Tenney as its new executive director, effective March 16.
Tenney most recently specialized in business retention and expansion for the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, covering 12 counties in the Ohio-Valley region.
Tenney worked with existing manufacturers to identify potential state resources, connect West Virginia companies, and solve issues preventing companies from sustainability or growth. Putnam County was within her territory. Tenney has worked alongside Putnam manufacturers through expansions and successfully partnered Putnam County companies with suppliers or customers in other counties.
Tenney was class president at Winfield High School, where she was a school record holder in track and field; she was also the Student Council president and Fellowship of Christian Athletes vice president. She obtained her bachelor of science in marketing and master of business administration degrees from West Virginia Wesleyan College, where she earned honors as “Best Marketing Major” and “Outstanding Graduate”, respectively, within her graduating class. She is an active member and worship leader at River Ridge Teays Valley. She and her husband, J.R., reside in Scott Depot with their five-month-old son, Landon, and Goldendoodle, Wrigley.
A meet-and-greet open house has been set for Tuesday, April 12, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Area 34, 971 State Route 34 in Hurricane.
Putnam County Development Authority is a not-for-profit agency of county government and is governed by a board of directors. The Development Authority’s primary responsibility is to act as a resource, facilitator, and advocate for development activity within the county. Information on available property and incentives can be found at www.pcda.org.
Turner named new Putnam County Health Dept. medical director, officer
Putnam County Health Department announces Samia Turner, MD, as its new medical director and health officer.
Turner will assume the new leadership role for Putnam County effective April 1.
Reporting to the Putnam County Board of Health and working in tandem with the health department’s executive director, Crystal Moberley, Turner will play a role in continuing the organization’s mission of protecting and educating the community through public health programs, partnerships and initiatives.
Turner’s responsibilities will include medical oversight of the county’s health protection programs; clinical supervision of physicians and allied health professionals in the county; administration of public health policy, rules and regulations; being an advisor to the community with regard to public health matters and emergencies; collection and analysis of population health data; and preparation of a variety of documents and reports.
Turner is a board-certified family medicine physician who brings more than 10 years of clinical health care experience to her role with the health department. She is the current owner and medical director of Turner Medical and Almost Heaven Spa in Cross Lanes. Turner established the full-service medical spa in 2007 and will maintain her practice there while serving in the capacity of health officer and medical director for Putnam County.
Turner’s professional background has also included family medicine practice engagements at Cabin Creek Health Systems in Sissonville, West Virginia. Turner specialized in the medical management of chronic diseases, minimally invasive procedures and pain disorders for patients.
Turner received her medical degree and completed family medicine residency training at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington. She served her intern year of family medicine training at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Denver.
The Putnam County Health Department is located at 11878 Winfield Road in Winfield. For more information, follow the PCHD Facebook Page, go online to pchdwv.org or call 304-757-2541.
ACTC names Ratliff as associate dean of health science education
Ashland Community and Technical College has appointed Terri Ratliff as associate dean of health science education.
As associate dean, Ratliff will oversee the day-to-day operations of the associate degree nursing, practical nursing, surgical technology and health science technology programs. She will also be responsible for the academic schedule of classes, providing leadership for program review, assessment, and accreditation of programs, and in conjunction with faculty, developing and supporting programs designed to improve quality of instruction, among other responsibilities.
Ratliff says her top priority is strengthening the current nursing program and continuing the work to connect the ADN and PN programs through the bridge program currently offered. These programs are also being meshed by simultaneously scheduled lab hours and faculty from both programs instructing all nursing students. Additionally, she wants to focus on recruiting more students to ACTC and health sciences.
Ratliff earned a master’s of science in nursing education from Northern Kentucky University in 2019. She began teaching at ACTC in 2010 and most recently served as interim program coordinator for ADN program. Prior to that, Ratliff spent nearly 20 years as a nurse in the field.
WV 211 announces new state director
The board of directors of West Virginia 211 has chosen April Knight to become the first full-time state director.
Knight comes to United Way from TEAM for West Virginia Children, where she worked as the senior family resource Specialist for the past 10 years. She holds a B.S. in finance from Marshall University.
Knight resides in Huntington with her two daughters, who are attending Marshall University.
WV 211 provides up-to-date and accurate resources to help those in need. Last year, WV 211 helped more than 30,000 West Virginians looking for assistance. Call specialists answer calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. They can help connect individuals and families with food pantries, health care services, transportation, recovery and addiction, utility and eviction prevention assistance and more.
For help, dial 2-1-1 or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Individuals can also self-search resources on the wv211.org website or live chat with one of the call specialists.
WV 211 is a program of the West Virginia United Way Collaborative. The Collaborative is made up of the 13 United Ways across the Mountain State. For more information, visit online at unitedwaywv.org.
Hirzallah selected March ‘Fellow of the Month’
Hisham Hirzallah, M.D., has been selected as the March Fellow of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education.
Hirzallah is completing his third and final year of the cardiology fellowship at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Nominated by his peers, Hirzallah was commended for his leadership as chief fellow, including the role he took in the academic and clinical development of junior fellows.
Hirzallah was commended for his dedication to academics, giving multiple didactic lectures, and to research, authoring or co-authoring numerous publications.
Fellowship training in cardiology is completed after a three-year residency in internal medicine, which Hirzallah also completed at Marshall. Prior to residency, Hirzallah earned his doctor of medicine from the University of Jordan Faculty of Medicine.
After completing his training in June 2022, Hirzallah will begin an interventional/structural cardiology position at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh. He and his wife, Julia Burchett, D.O., a hospitalist at Cabell Huntington Hospital, are expecting their first child.
As part of his recognition, Hirzallah received a plaque and designated parking space.
Valley Health promotes Houvouras to chief pharmacy officer
Valley Health Systems has promoted Ashley Houvouras, PharmD, to chief pharmacy officer. Houvouras has been with the pharmacy program with Valley Health for over 14 years. She has been part of the 340B program to allow qualifying patients access to low-cost medications.
Recently, Valley Health Systems has been a national pilot in COVID at-home test kit distribution, providing more than 30,000 free of charge kits to the community and patients in the area, and Houvouras was involved in getting the program off the ground.