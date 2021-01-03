Marshall Health adds pulmonary-critical care medicine providers
Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center expanded their pulmonary-critical care team of providers with the addition of Tarake Aljarod, M.D., and Jodi H. Biller, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC.
Aljarod, a board-certified, fellowship-trained pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine specialist, has been named an assistant professor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Aljarod specializes in interstitial lung diseases and pulmonary procedures. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with subspecialty certification in pulmonary disease.
Aljarod earned his medical degree at the University of Benghazi Faculty of Medicine in Benghazi, Libya, followed by an internal medicine residency at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. Aljarod then went on to complete a pulmonary and critical care medicine fellowship at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, and a sleep medicine fellowship at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Biller is an experienced advanced practice registered nurse who specializes in all stages of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and adult asthma, sleep apnea and pulmonary nodules. A graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing and Marshall University, she is currently pursuing a doctor of nursing practice from West Virginia University. Biller also serves as the West Virginia state representative for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and assists with quality improvement and clinical integration for MHC Accountable Care Organization, specifically in the area of COPD and co-morbid conditions. Biller most recently practiced at HIMG.
Aljarod is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Internal Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1249 15th Street, Huntington, at 304-691-1000.
Biller is accepting new patients and referrals at the Cabell Huntington Hospital Center for Lung Health, 1305 Elm Street, Huntington, at 304-399-2881 and Marshall Internal Medicine, 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot, at 304-691-6910.
Barnes Health announces promotions
Barnes Health, a division of Barnes Agency, is proud to announce the promotion of three staff members.
Lindsey Ross has been promoted to associate director of creative services. A graduate of Marshall University, Ross joined Barnes Health in 2016.
Hannah Titus has been promoted to associate director of creative services. A graduate of Marshall University, Saxton joined Barnes Health in 2017.
Lauren Carey has been promoted to associate director of client services. A graduate of West Virginia University, Carey joined Barnes Health in 2017.
Barnes Health, a division of Barnes Agency, is a West Virginia-based strategic healthcare advertising, marketing and public relations firm. In 2019, the agency opened a new location in Nashville.
Since launching in 2003, Barnes Agency has received over 500 regional and national awards. For more information about Barnes Health, visit online at www.barneshealth.com.