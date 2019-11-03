Jensen named medical director at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center
Dr. James C. Jensen, a board-certified urologic oncologist, has been named the medical director of the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (ECCC) at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
He joined the medical staff at Cabell Huntington in 2006, founding the urological oncology program at the ECCC. He has served as interim director since January 2018.
Jensen will oversee the medical leadership structure and clinical operations of the ECCC, which has over 100,000 patient visits per year and involves more than 120 medical, surgical and radiation oncologists, nurses, medical assistants and other personnel.
Jensen, having performed nearly 2,000 procedures using the da Vinci Surgical System, is one of the most experienced robotic surgeons in the nation.
He specializes in robotic surgery for malignant, as well as benign, conditions of the adrenal gland, kidney, bladder and prostate and other associated organs. He and his team have represented the ECCC and Marshall University at numerous national and international conferences, presenting his work in robotic surgical renal preservation in kidney cancer, robotic treatment of BPH and robotic reconstruction of the urinary tract in the treatment of ureteral cancer, bladder cancer, and non-urological cancers such as endometrial, ovarian, and cervical cancer.
Jensen is professor-in-chief and chairman of the Department of Urology at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
For more information about the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, visit www.edwardsccc.org.
Marshall Health adds family medicine provider
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital have added Dr. Martha Anne Sommers family medicine provider.
Sommers, a board-certified physician, has been named an assistant professor in the department of family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She has always practiced family medicine with obstetrics.
Her work has taken her to Malawi, Kenya, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar. She has also worked at the Burnett Medical Center in Wisconsin and Parent Child Clinics Wellness Center in Illinois.
Sommers completed her medical degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an international medicine track in the Family Medicine Residency at Marshall.
Sommers is accepting new patients at Marshall Family Medicine, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. For information, call 304-691-1100.
Marshall Health welcomes new physicians
Drs. Mariana Lanata, Mary Beth Hogan and Elizabeth Endicott have joined the pediatric teams of providers at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine (JCESOM), Marshall Health and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Lanata, a board-eligible pediatric infectious disease specialist, has been named an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at the medical school. She recently completed a pediatric infectious disease fellowship at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and continues research on macrolide resistant mycoplasma pneumonia. Lanata earned her medical degree from Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru, and completed a pediatric residency at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.
Hogan, a board-certified pediatric allergist/immunologist, has been named a professor in the department of pediatrics. She has previously worked at the University of Nevada–Las Vegas, the University of Nevada–Reno, and the West Virginia University and Northwestern University schools of medicine.
Hogan received her medical degree from the University of Cincinnati and completed a pediatric residency at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and an allergy/immunology fellowship at the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Endicott, a board-eligible pediatrician, has been named an assistant professor in the department of pediatrics at Marshall’s School of Medicine, where she recently completed her pediatric residency. She earned her medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg.
All three physicians are accepting new patients at Marshall Pediatrics, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1300.
OLBH Foundation announces new structure
The Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Foundation is now part of the Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation.
All local funding raised by the OLBH Foundation will continue to be utilized locally, and the foundation will continue to operate with local leadership and its own board, according to an OLBH news release.
The change is a result of last year’s merger between Mercy Health and the Bon Secours Health System to form Bon Secours Mercy Health and the desire to bring the combined system’s foundations together to coordinate planning, goals and increase system resources and capacity, the release said.
The Bon Secours Mercy Health Foundation consists of more than 100 team members in 14 offices across seven states, cultivating philanthropy affecting nearly 50 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care.
The staff members of the OLBH Foundation have new titles as a result of the restructure to better reflect their roles.
OLBH Foundation President Luann Serey is responsible for oversight of the administration, programs and strategic plan of the organization.
Brooke Elswick-Robinson is now the foundation’s annual programs coordinator, responsible for assigned systemwide projects and the local implementation of annual giving actions and activities.
Alanea DeBoard has assumed the role of foundation and board coordinator, responsible for executive level coordination of programs and projects and serving as coordinator to the OLBH Foundation board of directors.
Minor joins Realty Advantage brokerage
Amy Ward, broker and owner of Realty Advantage, announced Gene Minor has joined the brokerage.
Minor has an extensive background in finance and commercial development. He is an alumni of West Virginia University and a graduate of American College of Life Underwriters.
For more information, call Minor at 304-654-5421.
School of Pharmacy faculty member receives award
Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s Craig Kimble, Pharm.D., is the 2019 recipient of the Bowl of Hygeia Award.
Kimble is an associate professor of pharmacy practice, director of experiential learning and manager of clinical services for Marshall’s School of Pharmacy.