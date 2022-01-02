National dental organization awards Brody its highest honor
Dr. Daniel Brody, DMD, was awarded one of the nation’s most prestigious dental recognitions during the 2021 Annual National Network for Oral Health Access Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
The President’s Award is the network’s highest honor and recognizes the personal commitment to making oral health accessible, as well as the impact of Brody’s work in the communities in Fort Gay and Westmoreland.
“Dr. Brody’s exemplifying work to put our patients and the community first deserves this recognition, and we can think of no one better to receive it,” Steven L. Shattls, MPA, President/CEO of Valley Health Systems Inc. said. “He puts patients at ease and helps connect oral health to comprehensive health, especially to those who need it most.”
Brody has been with Valley Health Systems since 1984, and has worked in nearly all of its dental offices during his tenure. Valley Health Systems Inc. provides dentistry services at its East Huntington, Fort Gay, Harts, Milton, Upper Kanawha, Wayne and Westmoreland locations.
“Dr. Brody has been very valuable to providing access to care for our area for many years. He always has the patient’s best interest at heart and is truly passionate about dentistry,” said Dr. Andrea Kelly, DDS, Valley Health dental director. “I am proud to call him a colleague and mentor and happy that he has received this well-deserved recognition.”
Dr. Christina Sopiwnik, National Network for Oral Health Access president who nominated Brody, said as she presented the award, “Dan Brody is not only an excellent clinician and clinical leader, but he is also a man of the highest level of integrity, intelligence, and loyalty.”
Heiner joins Security National Trust Company
Security National Trust Company announced that Charles E. Heiner Jr. has joined the firm in its Huntington office as trust administrative assistant.
His professional experience includes more than six years of retail banking experience. He most recently served as the office manager for WesBanco’s three banking centers in the greater Huntington region. He has experience with former First Sentry Bank in client service and personal banking.
Heiner holds a bachelor of business administration in management degree and a master of science in human resource management, both earned from Marshall University. He is also a graduate of the West Virginia Bankers Association Emerging Leaders Management Program.
