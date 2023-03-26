Bias named March Resident of the Month
Dr. Allyson Bias has been named the March Resident of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Bias is finishing her third and final year of the pediatrics residency at the medical school where she completed her doctor of medicine. Bias was selected Resident of the Month for her dedication to her pediatric patients during the recent surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, Wehner said.
After graduation in June, the Ona native will move to Augusta, Georgia, where she will complete a three-year post-pediatric portal program, which allows pediatricians to train in both psychiatry and child and adolescent medicine in a three-year integrated program.
As part of her Resident of the Month recognition, Bias received a plaque and designated parking spot.
Pecora selected for leadership fellowship
Huntington attorney Julian Pecora has been selected to represent the United States in Germany and Brussels for a prestigious leadership fellowship.
Pecora was selected via a highly competitive process where only around 30 people from the United States were selected for the Atlantik-Brücke’s New Bridge Program.
The fully funded 10-day program begins with a pre-departure seminar in Washington, D.C., where participants get to know one another, make their first valuable connections with the transatlantic community, and prepare for their trip to Berlin and Brussels.
While in Germany and Belgium, the group will meet with high-ranking officials and decision makers from critical sectors; visit key government, business, and cultural sites; and engage with European counterparts, both professionally and socially. Cultural activities, such as going on a Cold War walking tour of Berlin or exploring the vibrant city life of Brussels, will round out the program.
After completing the program, participants will be integrated into an alumni network with additional events and opportunities for continued exchange. With its New Bridge program, Atlantik-Brücke seeks to garner interest in Europe among more Americans, spark new ideas, and continue to build a strong transatlantic community. Some of the past famous alumni of Atlantik-Brücke are Angela Merkel, former chancellor of Germany; Charles Schumer, senior U.S. senator from New York; Christian Wulff, former federal president of Germany; and Henry Kissinger, former secretary of state.
Pecora is only the second West Virginian ever selected by Atlantik-Brücke. Candidates were required to be professionals between the ages of 25 and 35 and be leaders in their respective fields in the United States. Candidates also had to be open to new experiences, curious about international affairs, and willing to engage in continuous conversations on European-American relations actively.
Pecora said he hopes the fellowship will allow him to make connections and bring back ideas and relationships to West Virginia.