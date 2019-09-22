Young Funeral Home announces promotion
Young Funeral Home in Louisa, Kentucky, has promoted Will Skaggs to funeral director and embalmer apprentice.
Skaggs’ apprenticeship was approved last month by the Kentucky State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers.
Skaggs has worked for Young Funeral Home since August 2018 as an attendant. Working in the funeral home in this capacity, he decided he would like to further his career and become a licensed funeral director and embalmer.
Skaggs is married to DeLaney Wireman-Skaggs, formerly of Magoffin County. He is the son of Brad and the late Cecily Jackson Skaggs. His grandparents are William and Beverly Jackson of Louisa and Thomas “Terry” and Garnett Skaggs of Martha. Will is a 2018 graduate of Johnson Central High School.
Founded in 1947, Young Funeral Home is Louisa’s oldest funeral home still in operation, located at 201 W. Main St. For more information, call 606-638-4521.
Plastic surgeon joins Marshall Health
Plastic surgeon Dr. Kristopher M. Day has joined the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital surgical team of providers.
Day has been named assistant professor in the department of surgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
He is fellowship-trained in treating children and adults with cleft lip and palate, cranial defects, jaw deformities, facial trauma and facial tumors. He is proficient in advanced cosmetic surgery techniques for the nose, ear, eyelids, neck and face. In addition to these specialized services, Day is trained to perform core plastic surgery procedures, including reconstruction of the breasts, body and limbs.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City, Iowa. He completed a general surgery residency at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island; a plastic surgery residency at the University of Tennessee Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and craniofacial and pediatric plastic surgery fellowship at the Dell Children’s and Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. He is certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery.
Day is accepting new patients at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, located at 5185 U.S. 60, Suite 26, in Huntington. For more information, call 304-691-8910.
Huntington Federal Savings Bank’s Neil receives national award
Huntington Federal Savings Bank announced that assistant comptroller Anna Neil recently received a national award at Beta Alpha Psi’s annual meeting in Chicago. During the event, Neil was recognized as Beta Alpha Psi’s 2019 Business Information Professional of the Year in Industry and Government.
Beta Alpha Psi presents Business Information Professional of the Year awards to one professional across its more than 300 active chapters in three segments: education; industry and government; and professional services. To qualify for nomination, candidates must have affected a great number of lives through contributions to their professions, regionally and locally, through the positions they hold within the accounting, finance and information systems professions and by exhibiting a high degree of participation in professional affairs and associations.
Neil’s Business Professional of the Year nomination was submitted by Marshall University’s chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, of which she is an active member.
Neil is a lifelong West Virginia resident and a 2011 graduate of Marshall University with degrees in accounting and finance.
She began her career as an auditor with the public accounting firm SullivanWebb PLLC and became a licensed CPA in 2012. After leaving public accounting in 2015, she worked as a revenue audit supervisor for the city of Huntington before accepting her current position as assistant comptroller with Huntington Federal Savings Bank in 2016.
In addition to involvement with Beta Alpha Psi, Neil is an active member of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. She is co-chairwoman of its Young CPA Committee, a board member for the organization’s Accounting Education Foundation and past president of the Huntington chapter. She also serves on Marshall University’s Advisory Board for the Division of Accountancy and Legal Environment and is a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State.
Attorney Stewart joins Stites & Harbison PLLC
Stites & Harbison PLLC welcomed attorney Nick Stewart, a native of Milton, to its Louisville, Kentucky, office.
Stewart is a registered patent attorney in the firm’s Intellectual Property & Technology Service Group. His practice focuses on patent preparation and prosecution in the mechanical, medical and software fields in both the U.S. and abroad. Before joining the firm, he was a patent agent and attorney for more than three years at a boutique intellectual property firm in Mobile, Alabama.
Stewart was born and raised in Milton. He graduated from Cabell Midland High School. Stewart earned a J.D., cum laude, from West Virginia University College of Law and his B.S., cum laude, in biotechnology with a minor in physics from Marshall University. He is currently working on his B.S. in computer science from Auburn University.
While at law school, he was president of the West Virginia Intellectual Property Association and the executive publications editor for Volume 118 of the West Virginia Law Review. Also during law school, he worked within the intellectual property department of one of the world’s largest generic pharmaceutical producers for two years. He is admitted to practice in Virginia and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. For more information, visit www.stites.com.