Tomblin joins Valley Health Systems
Valley Health Systems is pleased to welcome Barboursville native Christopher Tomblin to the provider team at Valley Health — Milton. Tomblin possesses expertise in critical care and procedural nursing and is currently pursuing his Doctor of Nursing Practice: Clinical Leadership Focus at Chamberlain College of Nursing.
A nurse practitioner, Tomblin received his master of science in nursing from Chamberlain University. Tomblin is a board-certified family nurse practitioner (FNP) and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), American Nurses Association and West Virginia Nurses Association, among others.
Prior to joining the Valley Health team, Tomblin served as a registered nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he worked in various units including Interventional Radiology, ICU/CCU and the Emergency Department.
Before becoming a nurse, Tomblin had a 19-year career as a paramedic during which he worked at Air Evac EMS in Logan, East Kentucky Medflight in Ashland and Cabell County EMS.
Tomblin is passionate about providing quality, all-encompassing care to patients of all ages, especially those in rural West Virginia. In his spare time, Tomblin enjoys getting outdoors to camp, hunt, and fish.
At Valley Health — Milton, Tomblin will help provide patients with additional access to same day Quickcare/sick visits. He joins a team of providers who provide quality, primary and preventative care to individuals of all ages.
Valley Health — Milton is located 1347 Hillview Drive in Milton. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-743-1407.
Boukhemis named Wound Center co-medical director
St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center has named Dr. Karim Boukhemis, an orthopedic physician with Scott Orthopedic Center, co-medical director.
Boukhemis joins Kirt Miller, podiatry specialist with HIMG. Boukhemis also joins the center’s multidisciplinary healthcare team that uses proven wound care practices and advanced clinical approaches to help heal patients who suffer from chronic wounds. The team includes physicians with advanced training in wound management and hyperbaric medicine and nurses skilled in chronic wound care treatment.
Boukhemis received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He completed his residency in orthopedics at West Virginia University and his foot and ankle fellowship at the University of California at Davis in Sacramento.
St. Mary’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center is the recipient of Restorix Health’s Center of Excellence award. Restorix’s highest achievement, the award distinguishes centers that have demonstrated exceptional success by meeting or exceeding clinical, operational and financial benchmarks in different categories, including healing outcomes, assessment and care processes, debridement, vascular assessment and patient safety, along with a patient satisfaction rate of96% or higher.
For more information, or to make an appointment, call the center at 304-399-7450.
Sheils named VP of support services at St. Mary’s
David Sheils, FACHE, has been named vice president of support services at St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC). He has served in the position on an interim basis since January.
Sheils has worked at St. Mary’s for 25 years, beginning as an administrative resident. He served as the president of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation for 14 years and as the vice president of facilities and support services for more than nine years.
Among the projects Sheils has spearheaded this year are the expansion of the Infusion Center, the transition of Three Gables Surgery Center into an ambulatory surgery center, and numerous COVID-related updates throughout SMMC.
Sheils was also instrumental in transitioning HIMG into an outpatient facility of SMMC.
Sheils received his master’s degree in hospital and health administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati and his bachelor’s degree in health care business administration from Marshall University.
He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE).
Sheils is active with a number of community organizations, including Marshall University’s Society of Yeager Scholars, Infusion Solutions and the Highlawn Community Alliance.