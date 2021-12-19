MU School of Medicine names new employee
Rob Ellis has been named assistant director of development and alumni engagement at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health.
A native of Huntington, Ellis is a Marshall University alumnus with a bachelor’s degree in sports marketing and management. He has 10 years of experience in alumni relations and development, previously serving as associate director of alumni relations for the Marshall University Alumni Association and most recently as a director of philanthropy for the Marshall University Foundation.
At the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Ellis will work closely with Linda S. Holmes, the school’s director of development and alumni affairs, to engage with the school’s alumni and friends, increase major gifts for the school of medicine and other development initiatives.
Ellis may be reached at 304-691-1757 or ellis77@marshall.edu.
Cabell County FRN hires new executive director
A new face is at the helm of Cabell County Family Resource Network (FRN).
Jeffrey Evans began his tenure as the new executive director of Cabell County FRN on Nov. 22. Evans has a multitude of years of nonprofit experience, specifically in the families and children sector. Evans comes to Cabell County FRN with extensive experience as a classroom teacher, an advocate social worker and a leader in child- and family-focused nonprofits with volunteer-based programs.
Evans and his wife, Amanda, live in Ashland and are foster parents for the commonwealth of Kentucky. He and Amanda are both lifelong early childhood educators and know the effects child abuse plays in the development of young children. He has a bachelor’s degree from Morehead State University and is currently working to complete a master’s in school counseling degree through Campbellsville University.
Cabell County Family Resource Network was founded in 1993. Its mission is to bring families, individuals and organizations together to promote the well-being of children and families in Cabell County. Debbie Harris-Bowyer was its coordinator for nearly 28 years until she passed away earlier this year.
Criniti named WV’s Professor of the Year
Stephen F. Criniti, a professor of English at West Liberty University, has been named the 2020 Professor of the Year. The honor was announced at a recent meeting of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission by Chancellor Sarah Armstrong.
In addition to Dr. Criniti, the 2020 finalists included Dan Hollis, professor of broadcast journalism at Marshall University; Micheal Fultz, associate professor of chemistry at West Virginia State University; Julie Reneau, associate professor of special education at Fairmont State University; and Michael Smith, professor of English at Bluefield State College.
Criniti earned his bachelor’s degree in English literature and professional communication from Wheeling Jesuit University, his master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Dayton and his doctoral degree in English and comparative literature from the University of Cincinnati. Criniti is a member of the National Council of Teachers of English.