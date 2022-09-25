Marshall Health announces new physicians, faculty
Marshall Health and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine announced new physicians and faculty members last week.
Internist Ahmad Nusair, M.D., has returned to Marshall Health as a professor with the School of Medicine’s department of internal medicine, serving as the department’s vice chair of finance and a member of the section of infectious disease. Previously, he served as chair of the Control Committee at Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and chief of infectious diseases and medical director of Cabell Huntington Hospital’s adult medical ICU, antimicrobial stewardship and infection control programs.
Nusair obtained his medical degree from Jordan University of Science & Technology in Ar-Ramtha, Jordan, and completed a residency at Western Reserve Care System in Youngstown, Ohio, and an infectious disease fellowship at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Nebraska. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine with a subspecialty certification in critical care medicine and infectious disease. Nusair sees patients at Marshall Internal Medicine in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th St. in Huntington.
Marshall Internal Medicine also appointed endocrinology specialists Henin A. Alsamarraie, M.D., and Maria Luzuriaga, M.D., and pulmonology specialist Melinda Becker, M.D.
Alsmarraie holds an M.D. from R.C.S.I. Bahrain. She completed an internal medicine residency at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in Bronx, New York, and a two-year endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh.
Luzuriaga obtained her medical degree from Universidad Internacional del Ecuador in Quito, Ecuador, completed an internal medicine residency at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, and an endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism fellowship at the University of Miami in Florida.
Becker earned her medical degree, completed her residency and a pulmonary/critical care fellowship at Marshall School of Medicine.
All three see patients at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center at 1249 15th St. in Huntington and Marshall Health–Teays Valley at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. Alsamarraie, Luzuriaga and Becker also serve as assistant professors at the School of Medicine.
Neurologist Kathryn Thornton, M.D., joined Marshall Neurology. She attended medical school at Marshall and completed a neurology residency at University of South Carolina/Prisma Health in Columbia, South Carolina. She sees patient at the Marshall Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington and Marshall Health–Teays Valley.
Maggie Blackwood, M.D., and Allyn Small, M.D., provide general pediatrics and newborn care at Marshall Pediatrics. Blackwood earned her medical degree and completed a pediatric residency at Marshall School of Medicine. Small completed her medical degree at West Virginia University School of Medicine and a pediatric residency at Charleston Area Medical Center. Both pediatricians see patients at Marshall Health–Teays Valley. Blackwood and Small also serve as assistant professors at the School of Medicine.
Board-certified primary care physician and assistant professor Lee Van Horn, M.D., joined Marshall Family Medicine. He earned his medical degree and completed a family medicine residency at Marshall School of Medicine. He sees patients at the Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington and at 35 Chase Drive in Hurricane.
Allen recognized as one of nation’s top real estate agents
Jeremy Allen, a land specialist for Whitetail Properties, has been recognized by the brokerage as one of the nation’s top real estate agents and the top real estate agent in West Virginia at the company’s annual sales summit in late July.
Allen successfully closed 2021 with a total exceeding $18.3 million dollars of sales in his territory. Allen serves central West Virginia, including Wood, Jackson, Mason, Roane, Clay, Kanawha, Putnam, Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier and Monroe counties for Whitetail Properties, a real estate company specializing in rural land, including recreational, farm, ranch, timber and rural home properties.
He said the national rural land market had record sales in 2021 and continues to be strong this year, offering opportunities for sellers and buyers. Factors driving demand include the long-term stability of land as a financial investment, the appeal of a rural lifestyle and desire for outdoor recreational opportunities, Allen said.
St. Mary’s names VP, associate VP of medical affairs
Larry Hutchison, M.D., MBA, and Jeffrey Leaberry, M.D., have been named vice president and associate vice president of medical affairs for St. Mary’s Medical Center.
As vice president of medical affairs, Hutchison will work with the medical staff to coordinate its activities, functions and duties in order to develop and implement an effective and efficient organization responsible for highly reliable medical care. He will also maintain a leadership role in the St. Mary’s emergency department while continuing as a physician there. Leaberry will provide support to Hutchison and the medical staff while continuing as an anesthesiologist at St. Mary’s.
Hutchison received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and his physician executive master of business administration from the University of Tennessee. An anesthesiologist with River Cities Anesthesia, Leaberry received his medical degree from the Marshall School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Kentucky.