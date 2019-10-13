Bentley named Marshall’s Resident of the Month
Dr. Meredith Bentley, a psychiatry resident, has been named Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s Resident of the Month for September.
A Kenova native, Bentley earned her medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. While in medical school, Bentley was the recipient of the TOUCH Volunteer Award for three of her four medical school years. She earned a bachelor of science degree in biology/pre-med from Marshall University. Bentley is also a graduate of Spring Valley High School.
Bentley received a plaque and designated parking spot as part of her recognition. She and her husband, Jon, are the proud parents of a 2-year-old son, Asa Ryan.
After finishing her residency in June 2020, she will join the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine as a faculty member.
Marshall Health welcomes neurosurgeon, bariatric surgeon
Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital welcomed Dr. Sajeel R. Khan and Dr. Semeret Munie to their surgical team of providers.
Khan, a neurosurgeon, has been named assistant professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in back and neck care, particularly complex adult and adolescent spinal deformities and scoliosis. He is board-eligible and is a member of the American Association of Neurosurgeons.
He completed his medical training at King Edward Medical University in Lahore, Pakistan, followed by a neurosurgery residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Chicago. He recently finished an adult and adolescent spinal deformity fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia.
Munie, a general surgeon specializing in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery, has also been named assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at the School of Medicine. She is proficient in performing comprehensive weight-loss surgery to patients with severe obesity using a minimally invasive approach. She is also trained in minimally invasive anti-reflux and foregut surgery as well as the repair of simple and complex abdominal wall hernias. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery in both general surgery and surgical critical care.
She earned her medical degree from the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, followed by a general surgery residency as well as a surgical critical care fellowship at the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. She then completed a bariatric and minimally invasive surgery fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
Huntington native wins two entrepreneurial awards
Katie Grant Blakeley, who grew up in Huntington and graduated from Marshall in 2003, has won two prestigious entrepreneurial awards this year, most recently being named among the Most Admired CEOs by Louisville Business First.
Business First launched the new award this year with 25 CEOs who represent some of the community’s most important industries. Blakeley represents PetFirst in the medium-sized company category. PetFirst Pet Insurance offers coverage to tens of thousands of pets nationwide and employs a staff of 60 at the Jeffersonville headquarters.
This is the second significant award this year for Blakeley, who was also named a finalist for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award in the East Central program — considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S.
PetFirst recently celebrated 15 years in the pet insurance business. Blakeley joined the team when it was just a startup in its first year of operation. She has served the company in numerous roles, including marketing director, vice president of business development, and president, before being named CEO in 2013.
Each of the Most Admired CEOs will be profiled in a special publication of Louisville Business First, as well as be honored at an evening event Nov. 13.