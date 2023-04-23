Marshall student has been appointed to nursing board
Marshall University Doctor of Nursing Practice student Emily Hankins has been selected to represent Marshall on the West Virginia Organization for Nursing Leadership (WVONL) board.
WVONL is a state affiliate of the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL). Hankins will participate in board meetings, sub-committees and events as well as be a non-voting member.
“We are delighted that Emily has accepted this position on our board as the inaugural aspiring leader,” Lya M. Stroupe, president of WVONL, said. “Emily will be able to assist WVONL’s board in deciding the needs of students and aspiring leaders from state organizations to continue their success through the academic setting into the practice setting. We are also aligned with the American Organization for Nursing Leadership’s goals of developing leaders and promoting professional development.”
Hankins said she is appreciative of the opportunity.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a board member for the WVONL,” Hankins said. “The MU DNP program continues to provide unique connections with professional organizations, elevating engagement in nursing leadership. The WVONL spring conference was highly inspirational, and I am eager to learn from this exemplary group of nursing leaders. This collaboration is an exciting new venture, and I am honored to share in the professional development of aspiring nursing leaders.”
Hankins works as a nurse practitioner at Marshall Health.
The honor for Hankins was announced at the 2023 West Virginia Organization for Nursing Leadership’s spring conference at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia. The mission of the WVONL is to shape health care in West Virginia through innovation, expert leadership and collaborative partnerships. For more information on the WVONL visit www.wvonl.org.
OVP Health adds practitioner to behavioral health team
Christopher Easton, an experienced behavioral health provider who specializes in treatments for adults and children with common mood and anxiety disorders, has joined OVP Health at its Huntington outpatient location at 601 20th St.
Easton is accepting new patients for evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of behavioral health disorders. He focuses on adults and children seeking assistance with major depressive disorder, anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder and psychotic disorders. Treatment is also provided for children and adolescents with ADHD and behavioral problems. Children under the age of 12 are accepted, with services considered on a case-by-case basis.
Additionally, Easton works closely with mental health counselors for therapy referrals when necessary.
Easton earned his bachelor of science in nursing, master of science in nursing and his psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner degrees at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He is currently completing his doctor of nursing practice, also at Ohio University.