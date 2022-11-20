New chair to lead Marshall Department of Dermatology
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named a Boone County, West Virginia, physician the new chair of its Department of Dermatology.
Shane E. Cook, M.D., assumed the role of department chair and associate professor of dermatology on Nov. 1. He oversees the clinical, research and educational activities of the department. Cook will work to expand the department’s clinical services and research activities with ultimate goals of establishing a dermatology residency program and fellowship training opportunities.
Cook earned his B.S. from West Virginia Wesleyan College, followed by his M.D. at Marshall. He completed his dermatology residency at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina, where he served as chief resident.
For the past three years, he has served as a dermatologist at Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, West Virginia.
Cook’s areas of clinical expertise include skin cancers, acne, psoriasis, eczema and rosacea. He is certified by the American Board of Dermatology, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and vice president of the West Virginia Dermatologic Society.
Cook will practice at the Marshall Dermatology locations in Huntington (1934 11th Ave.) and in Teays Valley (300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot). For appointments and referrals, call 304-691-1930.
Cook succeeds longtime Huntington dermatologist Charles Yarbrough, M.D., who served as inaugural chair of the department since 2014. Yarbrough announced his intent to step back from his role as chair earlier this year, but he remains with the department and will continue to see patients and teach medical students and residents on a part-time basis.
Two selected to lead Marshall’s School of Medicine education
Two individuals at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine have been tapped to lead the school’s continuing medical education division and efforts around sponsored programs and research integrity.
Mohammed Ranavaya, M.D., J.D., professor and chief of occupational and disability medicine, has been named associate dean of continuing medical education (CME). CME is a requirement for clinical faculty, residents and fellows and is an essential component of medical student development.
Ranavaya will provide executive oversight for CME curriculum improvement, development and implementation and work to maintain the standards set forth by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.
Ranavaya joined the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in the department of family and community health in 2000. He is board certified in occupational and preventive medicine and has long served on the school’s advisory committee for CME.
Ranavaya earned his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Pakistan. He completed his internship at Marshall University, followed by a residency in occupational medicine at West Virginia University. He holds fellowship at the Royal College of Physicians and is also a fellow of Faculty of Occupational Medicine in Dublin, Ireland.
J.T. Schneider, M.B.A., has been named director of sponsored programs and research integrity. He will coordinate activities associated with grants and contracts accounting for Marshall Health and the School of Medicine and work to ensure a compliant research environment throughout both organizations.
Schneider will work alongside faculty and staff to grow the school’s sponsored programs portfolio and ensure a high level of integrity and effectiveness in its research endeavors.
Schneider joined Marshall Health as director of extramural funding in 2017 and prior to that held positions as grants officer and major grants liaison for the Marshall University Research Corporation.
Schneider holds a bachelor of business administration in finance and a master of business administration, both from Marshall University.
Marshall Health expands pediatric services
Marshall Health continues to grow pediatric endocrinology services in Teays Valley with the addition of Alyssa M. Wriston, PA-C, to its care team.
Wriston joins board-certified, fellowship-trained pediatric endocrinologist Amanda S. Dye, M.D., an associate professor of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, at the Marshall Pediatrics specialty clinic at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot. The team provides comprehensive care for patients 18 and younger with diabetes, thyroid disease and disorders of puberty and growth.
Wriston has been practicing as a physician assistant in the Charleston area for the past nine years, with the past five years dedicated to providing care to pediatric endocrinology patients. She completed her training at the University of Charleston in Beckley and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. A Charleston native, Wriston is passionate about improving access to diabetes care for the children of West Virginia.
Additionally, new services for pediatric diabetes education, pump education and assistance starting a new insulin pump are also provided in the clinic by an onsite certified diabetes educator.
Dye and Wriston are accepting new patients and referrals at 304-691-8901. To learn more about pediatric endocrinology care, visit www.marshallhealth.org/services/endocrinology-pediatric/.
Williams earns pelvic health certification
Sarah Williams of HPT Physical Therapy Specialists has earned the pelvic health specialist certification through Evidence in Motion.
She joins a specialized group of physical therapists who are trained to treat pelvic floor dysfunction in both men and women as a pelvic health certified therapist.
Williams’ future goal is to pass the Women’s Health Clinical Specialist Board Certification exam administered by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties. She looks forward to treating patients in the Tri-State who require this specialized field of physical medicine.
To learn more about Williams, read her bio at www.hptservices.com/therapists. To schedule an appointment, contact the front desk at 304-525-4445.
Valley Health welcomes nurse practitioner
Valley Health Systems announced that Patricia Weir, a nurse practitioner, has joined Valley Health to provide family medicine services at the Valley Health Milton location.
Weir is a family nurse practitioner and is a graduate of Marshall University having completed her master of science in the Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner Program in April of 2022. She is a member of the American Nurses Association and the West Virginia Nurses Association. She worked with Valley Health for many hours of her in school clinical experience.
Valley Health — Milton is at 1347 Hillview Drive in Milton. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-743-1407. The location provides many services, including behavioral health, dentistry, family medicine, OB/GYN and more.
Robinson & McElwee lawyers recognized
Several lawyers from Robinson & McElwee PLLC were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2023, including one living in Huntington.
Huntington resident Mark H. Hayes was recognized for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions — Defendants and Product Liability Litigation — Defendants.