Hutson joins Bulldog Creative Services
Video producer and photographer Keith Hutson has joined Bulldog Creative Services as production director, bringing experience in broadcast videography and editing, photography and graphic design to clients of the agency.
A native of Maryland, Hutson most recently worked as a video producer at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in the Washington, D.C., market. While with Walter Reed, Hutson led the video team in all areas of video production and content development. Prior to his tenure with Walter Reed, Hutson served additional roles as videographer, editor, photographer and graphic designer for Media Star Promotions, The Genieus, and Transportation Management Services.
“Adding Keith to the team is a strong step forward. His demonstrated creativity, along with his command of video production, has already proven to be an asset to our agency and our clients. His experience and results are outstanding, and we look forward to his leadership in the production division,” said Chris Michael, CEO of Bulldog Creative.
Hutson received his associate of science in digital media from Full Sail University in 2003 and his bachelor’s of fine arts in illustration from Ringling College in 2010.
“Creating outstanding content is exciting. Being with a team that values the quality of the end product adds to that excitement. I am very much looking forward to making positive contributions to the agency and our clients,” said Hutson.
Bulldog Creative Services was founded in 1999 and is a full-service advertising agency based in Huntington. The agency assists businesses with strategic marketing research and planning, media management, graphic design, audio/visual production and website design, development and maintenance.
More information about the agency can be found at www.bulldogcreative.com.
Chirico takes role with federal mine safety group
Michael J. Chirico, of Huntington, was sworn in Nov. 9 as the new government liaison and policy adviser of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission.
Immediately prior to this position, Chirico served as deputy chief of staff and counsel to Rep. Carol D. Miller, R-W.Va. Before that, he was chief of staff to Rep. Evan H. Jenkins, R-W.Va.
The Federal Mine Safety and Health Review Commission is an independent adjudicative agency that provides administrative trial and appellate review of legal disputes arising under the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977.
Bajamundi-Plyler named Fellow of the Month
Geriatric psychiatry fellow Clare Bajamundi-Plyler, D.O., has been named November Fellow of the Month at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
As the inaugural fellow for Marshall’s geriatric psychiatry program, Bajamundi-Plyler is receiving specialty training to manage pharmacotherapy and psychosocial interventions to treat patients with late-life mood and cognitive disorders. Geriatric fellows also develop an in-depth understanding of the family and environmental systems in which older patients live. The one-year fellowship is after completion of a four-year general psychiatry residency.
A native of Southern California, Bajamundi-Plyler received her undergraduate degree in microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics from the University of California Los Angeles. Before medical school, she worked as a social worker for Thresholds, a mental health agency in Chicago. Bajamundi-Plyler received her doctor of osteopathy from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tennessee.
She and her husband, Adam, and their 2-year-old son, Arnold, have been happy to call Huntington home for the past five years while she completed a general psychiatry residency at Marshall. After completion of her geriatric psychiatry fellowship in June 2021, Bajamundi-Plyler plans to continue as a faculty member in the Department of Psychiatry. As part of her recognition, Bajamundi-Plyler received a plaque and designated parking spot.
Carla Dingess joins City National Bank
Carla Dingess has joined City National Bank in Wayne. Formerly with Chase Bank, Dingess has more than 42 years of banking experience and is looking forward to helping customers with all of their financial needs.
She is a lifelong resident of Wayne and a member of New Vision Baptist Church.