Leonard joins Marshall’s business college as iCenter assistant director
The Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation (iCenter) in Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business has appointed Paige Leonard as its new assistant director.
In her position, Leonard will mentor students from the Brad D. Smith Student Incubator and further develop programs to support innovation across the university and students pursuing an entrepreneurship pathway in West Virginian Career Technical Education programs.
Leonard will advance the iCenter’s mission of inspiring the innovator in everyone on campus and in the community, empowering them with the innovation knowledge they need to reframe the future of the state and region.
Leonard is a two-time graduate of Marshall University, having earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations in 2020 and master’s in business administration in 2022. During her time as an undergraduate and graduate student, she served as the iCenter’s innovation coordinator, a multimedia intern in Marshall’s Office of University Communications, a graduate assistant for the management and marketing departments in the Lewis College of Business, a summer intern for Coalfield Development Corporation and a Marshall University presidential ambassador. She also holds certificates in Testing Business Models, as a LeanStack coach, and as an Intuit Design for Delight Innovator.
James named executive director of alumni relations at Marshall
Matt James has been promoted to executive director of alumni relations at Marshall University.
James was named to the position after a nationwide search. He will begin his new role Oct. 10.
James was previously the assistant dean of intercultural and student affairs at the university.
A native of Bluefield, West Virginia, James is a two-time graduate of Marshall, graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences in 2009 and earning a master’s degree in school counseling in 2011. He is currently pursuing his doctorate in higher education leadership and administration.
James, a former student body president at Marshall, has served the university in multiple roles since 2009. He has served in his current position as assistant dean of students since 2015. For his work, James has also received numerous recognitions, including being named as one of West Virginia’s Top 40 under 40 by the State Journal in 2022.
James currently resides in Huntington with his wife, Sara; daughter, Saylor; and two dogs, Chip and Charlie.
Marshall University, Marshall Health urology expands care team
Marshall Health and Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine welcome Justyn Blankenship, D.O., and Misty Arrington, PA-C, to their team of urology providers.
Blankenship is a graduate of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. He completed his urology residency at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital in Madison Heights, Wisconsin. Blankenship also serves as an assistant professor at the School of Medicine.
Arrington is a certified physician assistant who obtained her doctorate from the University of Lynchburg in Virginia and her master’s degree from the University of Kentucky.
Both providers are accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Urology located in the 20th Street Professional Building at 1115 20th St., Suite 107, in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1900.
LeFew appointed associate director for AARP West Virginia
AARP West Virginia has appointed Susan Canfield LeFew as associate state director of community outreach.
Since 2017, LeFew served in senior administrative roles with the University of Charleston, where she worked closely with President Marty Roth, former president Edwin H. Welch and the university’s board of trustees.
LeFew will be responsible for the development and implementation of AARP’s community engagement and outreach strategies at the state and local level, serving nearly 250,000 members in West Virginia.
LeFew is a graduate of West Virginia University and Leadership West Virginia.
Wayne National Forest gets new forest supervisor
Lee Stewart is the new forest supervisor for Wayne National Forest. He has worked throughout the Forest Service since joining the agency in 2002.
His career has spanned the Eastern, Pacific Southwest, Southwestern, and Southern Regions, and now he brings those 20 years of experience to southeast Ohio.
Stewart grew up in south Louisiana and began his Forest Service career on the Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana. Most recently, Stewart served as the District Ranger on the LaCroix District of the Superior National Forest in northern Minnesota.
US Chamber hires Evan Jenkins to lead congressional affairs
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced the appointment of Evan Jenkins as Head of Congressional Affairs.
From 2015 to 2018, Jenkins served the 3rd congressional district of West Virginia in the House of Representatives. He was a member of the Appropriations Committee and served as the Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies. In 2018, Gov. Jim Justice appointed Jenkins to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia, and in 2021 he was selected as Chief Justice. Earlier this year he rejoined Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC as Of Counsel, and earlier in his career was Executive Director of the West Virginia State Medical Association, founded the West Virginia Medical Foundation, and served as the General Counsel of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
During his time in the West Virginia legislature, the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce recognized Jenkins as the most pro-business legislator. He won 19 primary and general election victories as a candidate for legislative office at the state and federal levels and the judiciary. While serving as Justice and Chief Justice on his state Supreme Court, he authored over seventy majority opinions. Jenkins earned a B.S. degree from the University of Florida and a law degree from Cumberland School of Law, Samford University.
Jenkins will assume the position at the Chamber on Monday.
Six new employees join the staff at ACTC
Ashland Community and Technical College has hired six staff members during the spring and summer terms.
Mitch Cooper, of Worthington, Kentucky, previously worked at ACTC part-time as a custodian before joining the college as a full-time custodian in April.
John Hannah, from Cannonsburg, Kentucky, was hired as information technology manager in May. He was previously employed at Ashland Credit Union.
Debra Pancake, from Ironton, has served as senior administrative assistant for academic affairs since April. She comes to ACTC from King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Jessica Slone, from Ashland, was hired as department assistant for health sciences in June. She previously worked at WeCare Medical as a respiratory specialist.
Jeanette Victory, from Grayson, Kentucky, was hired in April as a food service worker. She was previously employed as a state registered nurse aide.
Karen Wheeler, from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, joined ACTC as a custodian in April. Before coming to ACTC, she worked at JC Penney.