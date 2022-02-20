Campbell Woods PLLC announces personnel moves
Paul J. Prunty, formerly of Prunty Law Office, and William “Bill” G. Jones, associate attorney, have been named members of the law firm Campbell Woods PLLC.
Prunty is an attorney with over 30 years of practice in the areas of real estate and estate planning and administration in West Virginia and Ohio.
His longtime career has been with Prunty Law Office, working closely with his father, W. Merton Prunty.
He received a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Marshall University and juris doctor from the University of Dayton. He is a member of the West Virginia State Bar Association and the Ohio State Bar Association.
Prunty also serves on the Executive Council of the West Virginia Bar as well as a member of the Cabell County Bar.
Active in the community, he is a member on the board of directors of the John W. Hereford Boys and Girls Club of Huntington, where he serves as treasurer.
Jones, recently an associate with Campbell Woods, has also become a member of the firm.
His practice areas include real estate law, general business law and estate planning.
Jones earned a juris doctor from the West Virginia College of Law in May 2018 and was inducted into the Order of the Coif. He received his bachelor’s degree at Marshall University in business administration.
A member of the West Virginia State Bar, his court admissions include the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Campbell Woods also welcomed back James G. Graley.
Graley’s practice areas include business and commercial transactions, federal and state taxation, limited liability organizations, contracts, § 1031 exchanges, mergers and acquisitions, real property, mineral and natural resources, intellectual property, commercial litigation, and 501(c)(3) charitable organizations.
His recognitions include “Leader in the Field” of Corporate/Commercial by Chambers and Partners, West Virginia Super Lawyer “Rising Star” in Corporate/Commercial, and inaugural class of “Generation Next, 40 under 40” by the West Virginia State Journal (2006).
Campbell Woods also added attorney Rhese McKenzie to the firm’s Ashland office. As an associate attorney, McKenzie’s practice becomes a part of the firm’s Litigation group.
McKenzie has extensive trial experience with Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy.
He earned a bachelor of arts degree in government from Centre College in 2006 and his juris doctor from Ohio Northern University College of Law in 2009.