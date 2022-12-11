Bogers elected president of WV Board of Dentistry
Dr. John “Jack” Bogers has been elected president of the West Virginia Board of Dentistry.
Appointed by the governor in 2017, He is serving his second five-year term on the board. The primary mission of the board is to protect the safety of the public.
Bogers was recently inducted into the International College of Dentistry, an invitation-only organization, which recognizes achievements both in the field of dentistry and in the community.
Dutch Miller Automotive Group president honored
Chris Miller, president of the Dutch Miller Automotive Group, received his award for nomination to the Time Dealer of the Year on Wednesday at Dutch Miller Subaru in Charleston.
Miller is one of a group of 48 dealers nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Dallas on Jan. 27, 2023.
The Time Dealer of the Year Award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations across the country. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity, donated by Ally.
In its 12th year as exclusive sponsor, Ally also will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)3 charity of choice. Nominees will be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees.
Hensel, Gillette join Marshall Health OB/GYN care team
Stacey Hensel, M.D., and Tevin Gillette have joined Marshall Health’s team of obstetrics and gynecology providers.
Hensel, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, provides primary, gynecologic and obstetric care as well as fertility treatment. She also serves as an assistant professor at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Hensel obtained her medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville, Florida, and completed an OB/GYN residency at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston. She is also a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Hensel is accepting patients and referrals at Marshall Obstetrics & Gynecology at Marshall Health-Teays Valley in Scott Depot and the East Huntington location at 5170 U.S. 60, Suite 3400. For appointments, call 304-691-1400.
Gillette, board-certified occupational therapist, is accepting referrals for pelvic floor therapy (PFT).
Gillette has 15 years of PFT experience and specializes in treating bladder and bowel issues, sexual dysfunction, pelvic organ prolapse, pelvic pain, and pregnancy and childbirth-related pain and dysfunction. She sees patients at Marshall Obstetrics & Gynecology in Huntington. For referrals, call 304-691-1400.
Marshall Psychiatry welcomes members
Oluwadamilare Ajayi, M.D., and John McAulay, Psy.D., have joined Marshall Health’s psychiatry care team.
Ajayi is an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral medicine at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where he obtained his medical degree and completed his psychiatry residency.
Ajayi specializes in adult inpatient psychiatric care.
McAulay obtained his doctorate from Marshall University and serves as an instructor at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He specializes in individual and group therapy, psychological evaluations, adolescent and emerging adult populations, as well as transgender and gender minorities.
McAulay is accepting patients at Marshall Psychiatry, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, at 1115 20th St. in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1500.
Bryan joins St. Mary’s Women and Family Care
Nancy Bryan has been appointed physician operations manager for St. Mary’s Women and Family Care.
Bryan will oversee operations for the primary care, pediatrics and OB-GYN practices located at St. Mary’s Women and Family Care in Barboursville. She will also oversee operations for St. Mary’s Family Care-Hurricane. Bryan has more than 20 years of practice management experience, most recently as a Physician Services Operations Manager II at SMMC. She received a degree in office administration with a medical specialization from Huntington Junior College.
Spirit of St. Mary’s Award winners named
St. Mary’s Medical Center has announced the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for November.
The winners are Julia Hannon, secretary in non-invasive cardiology, for service and Trevor Holbrook, a nurse aide in Recovery Phase II, for patient care.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, coworkers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Marshall Health welcomes Coello and Heyward
Board-certified pediatricians Juan S. Proano Coello, M.D., and Alicia Heyward, D.O., have joined Marshall Health.
Coello sees patients in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), and Heyward sees patients in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of the Mountain Health Network.
Coello earned his medical degree at the Universidad del Azuay in Cuenca, Ecuador. He completed his residency at Elmhurst Hospital at Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, New York.
Heyward obtained her medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, West Virginia. She completed a pediatric residency at Marshall University and a neonatal-perinatal medicine fellowship at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.
Both also serve as assistant professors at the School of Medicine.