Sarah Dunaway, Pharm.D., BCPS, has been named clinical pharmacy manager for Marshall Health.
Dunaway earned her doctor of pharmacy from the Marshall University School of Pharmacy and then completed a pharmacy practice residency at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She is a board-certified pharmacotherapy specialist (BCPS) and joined Marshall Health in 2017 as the oncology clinical pharmacy specialist.
In her new role, Dunaway will manage clinical pharmacy operations in family medicine, oncology, neurology, cardiology, psychiatry and internal medicine, which includes the subspecialties of infectious diseases, rheumatology, endocrinology and gastroenterology. She will also serve as the director of Marshall Health’s post-graduate community pharmacy residency program and continue as the oncology clinical pharmacy specialist for the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Huntington attorney receives honor
Matt Stapleton, a car wreck and injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been selected by Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers as a 2022 “Rising Star” for general plaintiff’s personal injury law in West Virginia. Fewer than 3% of lawyers are selected to the list.
Stapleton has handled more than 1,000 cases as lead attorney and obtained millions of dollars in settlements for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, injury liability, slip and fall injuries, animal attacks and personal injury litigation. Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Evans recognized by Goldy Auto
Ryan Evans was named Goldy Auto’s Salesperson of the Month for November 2021. He has received the award 12 times in the last 13 months.
Evans has been a part of the team at Goldy for 13 months. He, along with his wife Kayla and his four children reside in Proctorville, Ohio. Evans is a 2009 graduate of Fairland High School. He attended Marshall University.
