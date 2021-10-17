Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital expand surgery team
Vascular surgeon and assistant professor Matthew Krantz, M.D., has joined Marshall Health, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Krantz, a board-certified, fellowship-trained vascular surgeon, earned his medical degree and completed a five-year general surgery residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. After completing a two-year specialized vascular surgery fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, he returns to Huntington to join Dr. James Kitchen in growing vascular surgery services at Marshall Health.
Krantz has experience treating arterial system diseases including narrowing of carotid arteries, aneurysms (dilation) of the blood vessels in the chest or abdomen and narrowing of the blood vessels to legs causing pain with walking. His practice also includes management of connecting blood vessels for dialysis and chronic venous insufficiency. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery.
Krantz sees patients at Marshall Surgery, an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital, in the Marshall University Medical Center in Huntington.
Adkins elected vp of West Virginia Association of Insurance Companies
Sean Adkins, of Huntington, was elected vice president of the West Virginia Association of Insurance Companies at its annual meeting recently at Glade Springs.
Adkins obtained his undergraduate and MBA degrees from Marshall University and works for Safe Insurance and Inland Mutual Insurance Companies in Huntington.
TechConnect West Virginia appoints Giersch executive director
Executive and entrepreneur educator Richard “Rich” Giersch was appointed executive director of TechConnect West Virginia effective Sept. 1.
Giersch has a career-long track record as both an entrepreneur and technology startup assistance provider. In addition to co-founding West Virginia-based Valtari Bio, he is the current board chairman for the West Virginia Bioscience Association.
Giersch is a strategic advisor to Life Science Washington Institute, works as a commercialization consultant for a university in the California State University system and is the co-creator of TechConnect’s BEST in WV program, an initiative focused on helping high technology small businesses secure federal grants.
He previously served as founder/director of the Health Sciences Innovation Center at West Virginia University and has worked in venture capital, fundraising and entrepreneurial assistance roles for multiple well-known firms and universities across the United States.
Giersch resides in Morgantown with his wife and children.
TechConnect offers technical assistance to West Virginia entrepreneurs engaged in tech-based ventures. With support from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, the State of West Virginia, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, the organization has aided in the launch of 76 new companies, the creation of 157 jobs and the retention of 245 jobs.