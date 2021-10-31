Marshall Health welcomes new physicians, faculty
Marshall Health, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Mountain Health Network welcomed new health care providers recently.
Primary care physician and assistant professor Catherine Adams holds an M.D. from Kansas State University and completed her residency at Marshall University. She will see patients in Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network.
Primary care physician and assistant professor Jacob Lyon holds a D.O. from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a residency in family medicine at Community Health of South Florida in Miami and an addiction medicine fellowship at Marshall. He will see patients at Marshall Family Medicine at 1600 Medical Center Drive and Provider Response Organization for Addiction Care and Treatment (PROACT) at 800 20th St. in Huntington.
Board-certified pulmonary critical care specialist and assistant professor Mohammed Megri obtained his M.D. at Tripoli University in Libya and completed a residency at Marshall and a fellowship at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. He will see patients at Marshall Internal Medicine in the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center located at 1249 15th St. in Huntington. For appointments, call 304-691-1000.
Pathologist and assistant professor Virginia Miller holds a D.O. from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Athens, Ohio. She completed a residency at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center in Lexington. Additionally, she completed a cytopathy fellowship at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina; a bone and soft tissue fellowship at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and a dermatopathology fellowship at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Licensed psychologists Stacy Saunders and Kyle Tackett see patients at Marshall Internal Medicine located at the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center. Both obtained their doctorate in psychology from Marshall. Saunders specializes in primary care, endocrinology, transgender care, sleep medicine and overall wellness. Tackett’s clinical interest include primary care, ADHD, bariatrics/weight loss, chronic pain, endocrinology and sleep medicine. For appointments, call 304-691-1000.
HIMG adds Pemberton to urology team
Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG), an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network, has added April Pemberton, MSN, FNP-BC, to its urology team.
Pemberton joins Stephen Woolums, MD, at HIMG Urology.
A native of the Tri-State, she has an extensive health care background having held nursing positions at several area facilities, including Cabell Huntington Hospital and HIMG. Pemberton recently graduated from the Master of Science in Nursing Family Nurse Practitioner (MSN-FNP) program at the Marshall University School of Nursing.
For more information about HIMG Urology or to schedule an appointment, call 304-528-4600.
WV SBDC names Campbell as CARES Recovery specialist
The West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC), a division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, appointed Luke Campbell to the post of WV SBDC CARES Business Recovery Program specialist.
Campbell, a native of West Virginia, earned a degree in business administration from Glenville State College. Campbell served in various positions in the insurance and professional employer organization (PEO) industry. A PEO provides payroll, benefits, and human resource services to small businesses.
The WV SBDC operates a statewide network of business coaches who provide business expertise, advice and other services at no charge to the state’s small business owners. The CARES Business Recovery Project enhances the WV SBDC small business coaching network by adding the expertise of qualified consulting partners. Partners can offer technical expertise to small businesses that have experienced supply chain disruptions, staffing challenges, falling sales or closure because of COVID-19.
Through the WV SBDC CARES Business Recovery Project, small business owners can connect with subject matter experts in marketing, government contracting, disaster planning, cybersecurity and other essential business concerns.
To learn more about WV SBDC’s services and resources for small businesses and entrepreneurs, visit WVsbdc.com.
Johnson given veteran of the year award
The University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College celebrated its “Jim Marshall Veteran of the Year Award,” which recognizes veterans who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.
This is the fifth year for the award, and it honored Dr. Terry A. Johnson, of Scioto County, Ohio. Johnson retired as a colonel and senior flight surgeon. His last position was Ohio state surgeon, Army. He also served 21 years in the Ohio Army National Guard.
A celebration and award dinner took place Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Heritage Room at Rio Grande. The 2020 banquet and award was postponed due to the pandemic.