Brunty named as finalist for Forensic 4: Cast Mentor of the Year
Josh Brunty, an associate professor in Marshall University’s cyber forensics and security program, is a finalist for the Forensic 4: Cast Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Mentor of the Year.
Forensic 4:Cast’s awards, established in 2009, honor organizations and individuals for exceptional work in several categories, which also include DFIR Degree Program of the Year, DFIR Commercial Tool of the Year, DFIR Blog of the Year, Article of the Year, DFIR Groundbreaking Research of the Year and DFIR Team of the Year.
The public helps choose the winners and is able to cast votes online through July 22 at http://f4c.me/v21. The winners will be announced at the SANS DFIR Summit on the evening of July 22.
Among those Brunty has mentored include Nicole Odom, who was named the 4:Cast DFIR Newcomer in 2020. Her research on smartwatch forensics was also named the 2020 Most Outstanding Research Award by the Digital and Multimedia Sciences section of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, and Kelsey Wilkinson, who won the 2016 Forensic Science Foundation’s (FSF) Emerging Forensic Scientist Award for her research in developing an open-source mobile forensic analysis toolkit.
Brunty serves as advisor to the Collegiate Cyber Defense Team, which consistently ranks in the top 10 at National Cyber League competitions, winning the competition in the spring of 2020. He has also served as coach and mentor to local high school CyberPatriot teams over the years, with many of these teams taking top honors in their respective divisions.
Brunty also has participated in a number of national and international organizations committed to the advancement of digital forensic science and digital evidence. His research interests include mobile device exploitation and forensics, multimedia forensics, and malware forensics. He has been a speaker and guest lecturer throughout the country and written or co-written books and journal publications on digital forensics, mobile device forensics, and social media investigation.
This year’s Forensic 4:Cast nomination isn’t Marshall’s first. Marshall’s cyber forensics and security program was a finalist for Degree Program or Training Program of the Year in 2020. A book by the program’s director, John Sammons, “The Basics of Digital Forensics,” was a finalist for the Digital Forensics Book of the Year in 2013. Marshall nominees also have included alumna Nicole Odom. Marshall also received a nomination for Groundbreaking Research and Article of the Year for its work on smartwatch forensics, and 2009 Marshall graduate Chris Vance has a blog (D20 Forensics) that has been named a finalist for this year’s DFIR Blog of Year.
To learn more about Marshall’s cyber forensics and security program, visit https://www.marshall.edu/cfs/.
Marshall Health, cancer center welcomes radiation oncologist
John Varlotto, M.D., a board-certified, fellowship-trained radiation oncologist, has joined Marshall Health and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (ECCC) at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network.
Varlotto will also serve as a professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine department of oncology.
Varlotto earned his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He completed a radiation oncology residency at Tufts University in Boston, and a radiobiology fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Prior to joining Marshall Health, he served as a provider and faculty at University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center and Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Varlotto specializes in lung cancer and cancers affecting the brain. He is currently leading a clinical trail through the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group that is investigating the role of immunotherapy with concurrent chemo/radiation in locally advance lung cancer.
Cabell County Assessor Johnson elected to WVACO board
Cabell County Assessor Irv Johnson has been elected to the West Virginia Association of Counties board.
“I am honored to serve with this statewide organization whose primary function is coordinating the legislative relations between the counties and the state,” Johnson said.
Johnson was first elected Cabell County assessor in 2012. He has served in various leadership roles within the Assessors’ Association, including Legislative Committee chair, GIS Committee chair and president of the Association.
Fellowship-trained podiatrist joins Marshall Orthopaedics
Sheila R. Feaster, D.P.M., a board-certified, fellowship-trained podiatrist, has joined Marshall Health and Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network.
Feaster will also serve as an assistant professor at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Department of Orthopaedics.
Feaster earned her doctorate in podiatric medicine from Kent State University. She completed a residency at Henry Ford Health Systems in Wyandotte, Michigan, and two fellowships: one at the Eastern Colorado Health Care System in Denver and the second at Bako Podiatric Pathology Services in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Prior to joining Marshall Health, Feaster served as a provider for an OSF Medical Group specialty clinic in Monmouth, Illinois. She specializes in foot, ankle and wound care.
Feaster will see patients at Marshall Orthopaedics and the Cabell Huntington Hospital Center for Wound Healing in the Marshall University Medical Center at 1400 Hal Greer Blvd, in Huntington, West Virginia. For appointments or referrals, call 304-691-1600.
Irby appointed West Virginia State Tax Commissioner
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced that he has appointed Matt Irby as West Virginia state tax commissioner.
Irby was named acting state tax commissioner on January 29 after serving the prior six years as the director of the Tax Account Administration Division.
He previously served as the Legal Division’s Technical Unit supervisor. He has also worked for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy and for Legal Aid of West Virginia.
Irby has also served as an administrative law judge at the West Virginia Office of Tax Appeals and as an attorney for the State Tax Department. He has nearly two decades of public service experience.
Irby earned a bachelor of arts degree from Marshall University and a law degree from Salmon P. Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.
Stepp earns certified economic developer designation
Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE) announced Taylor Stepp, Project Manager, earned the designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD). He joins OhioSE President Mike Jacoby in that realm, who also earned the CEcD designation.
The CEcD designation is an international recognition regulated by the International Economic Development Council that denotes a mastery of skills in economic development, professional attainment, and one that recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession.
Stepp is project manager for OhioSE’s southern counties: Adams, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. Stepp’s work with OhioSE has brought major investment into Southeast Ohio through relocations and expansions, which have yielded nearly 1,000 new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars of capital investment. Prior to joining the team, Taylor was a JobsOhio project coordinator responsible for northwestern and northeastern Ohio, and he assisted communities in development while working for former Ohio House Finance Chairman Ryan Smith.
To receive the designation of CEcD, candidates must have at least four years of consecutive, paid and full-time economic development-related work experience within the past six years and pass a rigorous and comprehensive exam consisting of three parts over the span of two days. The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency and judgment in several key areas of economic development.
According to IEDC, there are approximately 1,100 active CEcDs in the United States, and 27 active CEcDs in the state of Ohio.