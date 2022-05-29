Gerlach, McClung selected to new roles at Marshall Health
Marshall Health has selected Jarrett D. Gerlach, Esq., and Carrie E. McClung, M.B.A., to new leadership roles within the organization.
Gerlach will serve as the department administrator for oncology, surgery and urology for Marshall Health and the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He joined Marshall Health in 2015 as an operations analyst for the orthopaedic surgery and pediatrics departments before being named department administrator for pediatrics in 2017.
Prior to his work in health care administration, Gerlach practiced law at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP and Huddleston Bolen LLP in Huntington. He is a two-time Marshall University graduate, with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in health care administration. He earned his juris doctorate from the West Virginia University College of Law and is a member of the West Virginia and Kentucky bar associations.
McClung will serve as the department administrator for Marshall Dentistry & Oral Surgery, with five general dentists, one oral and maxillofacial surgeon, three hygienists and three dental residents. She joined Marshall Health in 2011, during which time she has worked as a medical receptionist, provider enrollment coordinator and business analyst.
McClung has a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master of business administration, both from Marshall.
Department administrators oversee the day-to-day operations and administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Health’s 16 clinical departments.
Harrison selected to ALDI Institute
Kevin Harrison, Senior Fellow for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Ashland Community and Technical College, was recently selected a member of 2022 Academic Leadership Development Institute (ALDI).
ALDI is a program coordinated by the Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), and according to CPE, is a year-long training and leadership development program focused on building the skills of early career, underrepresented minority faculty and staff who are on track for professional advancement through a series of interactive sessions and small group seminars.
The 24 participants were chosen from Kentucky’s public universities and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.
CPE established ALDI in 2017 and reinstated the program in 2019 after receiving a $50,000 grant from the Lumina Foundation, which targeted efforts to close outcome gaps in postsecondary education. Participants are nominated based on their leadership ability, interest in advancement and dedication to higher education.
For more information about ALDI and this year’s cohort, visit http://cpe.ky.gov/ourwork/aldi.html.
Children’s Place gets new executive director
Children’s Place Learning Center has selected Toni McKinley as its new executive director.
McKinley obtained her master’s degrees in early childhood education and business administration. She brings knowledge and experience in leadership, financial operations, childcare, and non-profit strategic initiatives for more than 12 years in the Huntington region.
Shell receives award for contributions to land use planning
City of Huntington Planning Director Breanna Shell received the Joyce McConnell Award for Professional Contributions to Planning from the West Virginia University Land Use and Sustainable Development Law Clinic at the Mountain State Land Use Academy Conference on May 18.
The award honors a land use planner, attorney, architect, engineer, local government staff person or another professional who advances land use planning in West Virginia through their professional work. The award is named in honor of former WVU Provost Joyce McConnell, a property and land use law professor.
Shell has a master of urban planning degree from the University of Michigan and has been with the City of Huntington since July 2012. In her work, she focuses on community development and creating transportation options, including improvements to the Paul Ambrose Trail for Health. Shell also serves on the statewide boards of the Complete Streets Advisory Board, WV TRAIL and the WV Chapter of the American Planning Association.