RCBI expands economic development, workforce staff
The Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University has added two members to its economic development and workforce training teams.
Kelly Byers, of Huntington, has joined RCBI as a program manager for Apprenticeship Works, the National Advanced Manufacturing Apprenticeship Partnership at RCBI. Byers will work with manufacturers across the country to implement registered apprenticeship programs. She is based at the RCBI Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center on the South Charleston campus of Marshall University.
Byers previously worked in career development at James Madison and Christopher Newport universities. The Richmond, Virginia, native is a graduate of James Madison, where she earned degrees in communications and human resources development.
Dawn Rayburn, a resident and native of Wheelersburg, Ohio, joined RCBI as administrative assistant for Appalachian Hatchery, an economic development initiative focused on southern West Virginia.
Rayburn will be responsible for maintaining a statewide database of manufacturing jobs and coordinating with business outreach specialists across southern West Virginia. She previously worked in the oil and gas industry and for the College of Information Technology and Engineering at Marshall University.
Rayburn is a graduate of Wheelersburg High School and Strayer University where she earned a degree in accounting. She is based at RCBI’s Huntington Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center.
Adkins, Testani elected to Huntington Federal Savings Bank board of directors
Kerry E. Adkins and Paul A. Testani have been elected to the board of directors of Huntington Federal Savings Bank.
Adkins, a Huntington Federal senior vice president, brings 40 years of industry experience to the role. Adkins began his banking career in the Huntington area upon graduation from Marshall University. Seventeen of those years have been with Huntington Federal in progressive positions.
Testani also has a financial background. Currently the chief financial officer of Rubberlite, he began his career 35 years ago as a public accountant before joining Rubberlite in 2007. He is a graduate of Youngstown State University and is a board member of both the Huntington YMCA and the Huntington YMCA Foundation.
The Huntington Federal board is comprised of seven members representing various business sectors in the region. They meet monthly to provide guidance and governance and to develop strategic plans that ensure the safety and soundness of the bank, according to the release.
Established in 1934, Huntington Federal Savings Bank maintains its headquarters at 1049 5th Ave. in Huntington, as well as four branch locations across Cabell, Putnam and Wayne counties. More information can be found at www.huntingtonfederal.com.
Putnam County optometrist wins statewide award
Dr. Shawn Sammons, of Charleston, has been awarded the Young Optometrist of the Year for 2019 by the West Virginia Association of Optometric Physicians.
The award is given to an optometrist who has been in practice for less than 10 years and demonstrates outstanding leadership skills when serving their profession, their patients, and their community, according to the WVAOP.
According to the organization, Sammons is the definition of a “servant optometrist” by serving his profession, his patients, his community and his country. He is a steadfast advocate for his patients and the profession of optometry by continually communicating the need for access to quality eyecare for all citizens of West Virginia in every avenue possible. He currently serves as the secretary/treasurer in the West Virginia Association of Optometric Physicians and was a trustee for three years prior to his current position. He serves his state and country in the West Virginia Air National Guard and has done so since 2016.
He regularly participates in federal and state legislative meetings.
At Herman Eye Center in Hurricane he advocates for quality eye care for all ages. He is a participant in the AOA’s InfantSee program, providing no-cost examinations to infants under the age of one. He is a member of the WVAOP’s Diabetic Eye Care Collaborative that is committed to open communication and referrals with primary care physicians and endocrinologists of shared patients with diabetes.
Prior to his time with Herman Eye Center, he was integral in the establishment of the Diabetic Eye Institute at Wilson Eyecare Associates and served as the clinical director of the Institute. Sammons serves his state and nation in the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing as an optometrist. As the only optometrist during the last fiscal year, he helped ensure that all 198 flying members of the unit were able to safely and effectively perform their mission.
In his spare time, he serves his community as the team statistician for the Mingo Central High School football team, distributing weekly box-scores to 15 media partners, in addition to season and career statistics for individual players.
Sammons accepted his award at the 2019 annual Congress meeting in Charleston on Nov. 2. The WVAOP is comprised of optometrists from all 55 counties of West Virginia.
Woman’s work on eLearning recognized for Online Education
Roxann Humbert, former statewide director of Higher Education eLearning with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC), was recently awarded the Ron Legon Leadership Award for Quality Assurance in Online Education.
The recognition was for her contributions to online education on behalf of adult college students in the Mountain State, according to MarylandOnline (MOL) and Quality Matters (QM), the two organizations that presented the award.
In 2012, Humbert launched the West Virginia Remote Online Collaborative Knowledge System, or WVROCKS, which provides accelerated online courses for students working to complete their degrees in the Regents Bachelor of Arts program at institutions across the state.
The program currently boasts over 1,200 enrollments — up from 55 enrollments in its first semester.
Administered through the West Virginia Network, WVROCKS allows students to finish their RBA degrees while working and without travel; access classes at times convenient to their schedules; and earn their degrees in an accelerated time frame.
Humbert ensured that the WVROCKS program and faculty met national standards and best practices for the development and delivery of online learning opportunities, according to a news release.
The award recognizes individuals for their positive impact on and contributions to quality assurance in online teaching and learning, theories and practices in quality assurance, and innovations to further quality assurance in online education.
Sixteen higher education institutions in the state use the QM rubric as a guide to develop their online and hybrid courses, and more than 1,000 faculty in West Virginia have received QM training.
St. Mary’s names winners of monthly Spirit of St. Mary’s AwardSt. Mary’s Medical Center has named the winners of its Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for November.
The winner for patient care is Tonya Anderson, staff nurse in the Neuro-Trauma Intensive Care Unit.
The winner in the service area is Angela Walker, laundry aide in the laundry department.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow coworkers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.