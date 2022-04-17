Marie Frazier recognized for advocacy work with children
HUNTINGTON — Marie D. Frazier, M.D., professor of pediatrics at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and medical director of the Child Advocate Center at Hoops Family Children’s Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital, has been named the 2022 Advocate of the Year for the West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Frazier, a pediatric critical care physician at Marshall Health, was recognized by the WVAAP for years of advocacy work with children throughout the Tri-State and southern West Virginia. After years of planning, Hoops Family Children’s Center opened the community’s first Child Advocate Center in 2017. Since that time, the center has provided care to hundreds of children who have experienced sexual and/or physical abuse and neglect.
Frazier has served as the medical director since the center’s opening. Under her leadership, the center earned accreditation from the National Children’s Alliance in 2020. She has also developed a curriculum to further educate pediatric residents and hospital medicine fellows at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The curriculum addresses the complexities of examining children who have experienced sexual abuse; the unique psychosocial characteristics that must be considered in caring for these children; and court testimonies.
Frazier also serves as medical director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, providing care to critically ill infants, children and adolescents since 2007. She also serves as the assistant dean of academic affairs at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
“Receiving this award is a distinct honor, for which I am very grateful,” Frazier said. “It is truly a privilege to care for the kids our community. In the current climate of a pandemic and the social strain it places on our children, it is important now, more than ever, that they have voices advocating for their needs and safety. I am fortunate to have a phenomenal team of colleagues at both Marshall Pediatrics and Hoops Family Children’s Hospital that are passionate about ensuring that the children in our community receive the care they deserve.”
Valley Health Systems adds Seth Thacker as pharmacist
HUNTINGTON — Seth Thacker, PharmD, has joined the pharmacy team at Valley Health Systems. He will provide coverage at multiple locations as Valley Health continues its pharmacy expansion this year.
Thacker is a Huntington native. He received his doctor of pharmacy degree from Marshall University in 2018. He brings with him skills for immunization services, prescriptions management, clinical interventions and patient relations to treat all patients Valley Health serves.
“Just as Valley Health continues to grow and serve an increasing number of patients in our region, our need to expand our group of high quality pharmacists has also grown,” said Mathew Weimer, vice president of health services and chief medical officer of Valley Health. “Adding Seth Thacker — an experienced pharmacist — to our team increases our capacity for collaboration between our medical providers and pharmacists as they work side-by-side in providing exceptional patient care.”
Thacker is licensed as a pharmacist in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, and he provides patient care management in the outpatient pharmacy services. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, movies, spending time with family and is an avid Bengals fan.
Valley Health provides pharmacy services at our East Huntington, Huntington, Wayne and most recently at the Milton location. Later this year, pharmacy services will also be available at the Harts and Fort Gay locations.