Stapleton Law Offices attorney receives award
Scott Stapleton, an injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been chosen by the National Trial Lawyers as one of the 2023 “Top 100” attorneys.
The National Trial Lawyers is a professional, invitation-only organization composed of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who exemplify superior qualifications as civil plaintiff and criminal defense trial lawyers.
Stapleton has handled thousands of cases and obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, semi-truck accidents, motorcycle wrecks, premises injury liability, animal attacks and general personal injury litigation.
Born and raised in Huntington, Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and from the George Washington College of Law in Washington, D.C.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based, three-attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State since 1979. Stapleton Law primarily represents clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
