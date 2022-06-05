Orthopaedic researcher joins Marshall School of Medicine
Timothy Hewett, Ph.D., has been named professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. In this new role, Hewett will be responsible for the advancement and oversight of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal research endeavors.
Over the past two decades, Hewett has published hundreds of articles in peer-reviewed journals and is considered one of the world’s leading authorities in the field of injury prevention and rehabilitation, including anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries. Hewett most recently served as a professor and program director of Mayo Clinic Research’s Orthopedic Biomechanics Laboratory and Sports Medicine Research in Rochester, Minnesota. Prior to his work at Mayo Clinic, he was a professor and director of the Sports Health and Performance Institute at Ohio State University and the Sports Medicine Biodynamics Center at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio. During this time, he also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Kentucky College of Health Sciences.
Hewett earned his doctorate in physiology and biophysics from the University of Cincinnati, where he also completed fellowships in molecular biology and biomechanics. He has obtained grant funding from the National Institutes of Health, NFL Charities, the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation and numerous other agencies for his world-leading research on ACL prevention and rehabilitation through neuromuscular training. He is a permanent member of the Musculoskeletal and Rehabilitation Sciences NIH Study Section and is on the editorial board of several journals.
Hewett is the recipient of numerous awards, including the OREF Clinical Research Award from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the O’Donoghue Award and Excellence in Research Awards from the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine, the Rose Excellence in Research Award from the Academy of Orthopaedic Physical Therapy and a Young Investigator’s Award from the American Heart Association.
He is a member of the American Orthopaedic Society Sports Medicine, American Physiological Society and Orthopaedic Research Society. He is also a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine.
Internal medicine chiefs named May ‘Residents of the Month’
HUNTINGTON — The four internal medicine chief residents at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine have been named the May Residents of the Month, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education.
Chief residents Amro Daoud, M.D., Ahmad Mahdi, M.B.B.S., and Noah Poznanski, M.D., are completing their third and final year as co-chiefs of the internal medicine residency. Mahmoud Abouzid, M.B.B.Ch., served part of the year as a fourth-year VA chief resident until he was appointed chief resident of the intensive care unit (ICU) at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“Serving as chief residents for nearly 70 internal medicine residents is quite a challenge,” Wehner said. “Leaders are defined by how they handle adverse situations, and the way these four residents have come together to effectively lead our largest residency program during the past year is extraordinary.”
In her nomination of the chief residents, Internal Medicine Program Director Eva Patton-Tackett, M.D., wrote “that she could never nominate one of her chiefs without the other….the four of them work flawlessly like they were bonded from Day One! I amazed at how quickly they fell into unison and how well they keep the rapidly changing needs of our program a top priority and maintain a great friendship with the residents.”
Abouzid is a native of Tripoli and earned his medical degree from Tripoli University before coming to Marshall for his internal medicine residency. After graduating in June, he will enter the pulmonary and critical care fellowship program at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Daoud, a Jerusalem-Palestine native, graduated from Al-Quds University in Jerusalem. After graduation in June, he will pursue a gastroenterology fellowship at Eastern Tennessee State University.
Mahdi, a native of Basra, Iraq, earned his medical degree from the University of Sharja in United Arab Emirates. Mahdi will join the internal medicine faculty at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine after completing his residency next month.
Poznanski, a native of Frankfurt, Germany, received his medical degree from Jagiellonian University Medical College in Kraków, Poland. After graduation in June, Poznanski will enter a nephrology fellowship at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.
As part of their recognition, the four chiefs received a plaque and shared a designated parking spot.
OVBC announces new CEO, special dividend
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Several announcements were made during the Ohio Valley Banc Corp. annual shareholders meeting on May 18.
Thomas E. Wiseman, chairman of the board of Ohio Valley Bank and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC), announced the promotion of Larry E. Miller, II, to the position of chief executive officer of both Ohio Valley Bank and OVBC. As president and CEO, Miller will be responsible for all business units in the company and its subsidiaries.
Wiseman, who previously served as CEO, will remain as chairman. Ryan J. Jones was promoted to chief operating officer of both Ohio Valley Bank and OVBC. Jones will continue to hold the title of risk officer in both Ohio Valley Bank and OVBC as well. Jones will oversee the company’s enterprise risk management efforts while also managing the company’s operational units.
Prior to being named CEO, Miller served as chief operating officer. He began his career at OVB in 1986 by working as a teller. Over the past three decades, he has held the positions of internal auditor, treasurer and secretary. In addition, Miller also has held several officer and senior management roles. Miller is a native of Gallia County and is a graduate of Ohio Valley Christian School. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business finance from Cedarville University. He is also a graduate of the Ohio School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Miller is an active member of the First Baptist Church in Gallipolis, where he previously served many years as a youth Sunday school teacher. He also served on the board at his alma mater, Ohio Valley Christian School, for 24 years.
Jones began his career in banking with the Milton Banking Company in 1999. He worked in the proof processing/computer department and later was named the compliance officer and secretary of the board. Throughout his career he held numerous titles and was named to the board of directors of the Milton Banking Company in 2012. When the Milton Banking Company merged with Ohio Valley Bank in 2016, Jones was named senior vice president. Jones is a Jackson County, Ohio, native and graduated from Jackson High School.
He holds a business management degree from the University of Rio Grande. In addition, he is an Ohio Bankers League (OBL) Leadership Institute graduate. He has also attended several leadership and training schools based in different banking areas.
Jones is the current parade band chairman of the Jackson County Apple Festival. He also is a member of Jackson Area Festivals and Events (JAFE) along with numerous other local organizations. Jones also previously served as a coach for all youth organizations in Jackson, including Jackson Pee Wee Football and Jackson Area Recreation baseball.
Carty & Co. hires Isaacs to lead public finance in West Virginia
Carty & Co. of Memphis hired veteran banker Greg Isaacs of Charleston to lead the firm’s public finance efforts in the state. Isaacs previously worked in public finance for 28 years with Little Rock-based Crews & Associates.
Carty & Co. has served West Virginia investors for decades, and Isaacs’ move comes after two bond sales professionals with significant West Virginia investor relationships also recently joined the firm: Rush “Buddy” Harding IV and David Alexander.
Isaacs has spent most of his career facilitating bond issues in West Virginia, participating in approximately 400 transactions totaling more than $10 billion. He has experience in health care, housing, higher education, transportation, economic development and water and sewer utility bond financings.
A graduate of West Virginia University and West Virginia Wesleyan, Isaacs actively donates his photography to youth sports and nonprofits throughout the state.