Mountain Health Network selects managers of compensation, payroll
Erin Perdue has been selected manager of compensation and Scottie Prichard has been selected manager of payroll for Mountain Health Network.
Perdue has worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital since 2006 in contract management, information systems and human resources. She received her master of business administration and bachelor’s degree in finance from Marshall University.
Prichard has worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital since 2016. Before that, he worked for 31 years at Champion Industries as a corporate accountant, systems administrator and systems programmer. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration/accounting from Marshall University and his associate’s degree in computer programming from National Education Center.
Stapleton receives award for personal injury litigation
Matt Stapleton, an injury attorney at Stapleton Law Offices in Huntington, has been chosen by The National Trial Lawyers as one of the 2022 “Top 40 Under 40” civil plaintiff trial lawyers in West Virginia.
Stapleton has handled over 1,000 cases as lead attorney and obtained millions of dollars in settlements for his clients. His practice focuses on car accidents, injury liability, slip and fall injuries, animal attacks and personal injury litigation.
Stapleton graduated with honors from Marshall University with a degree in accounting and from the West Virginia University College of Law.
Stapleton Law Offices is a family-based, three-attorney law firm in Huntington that has been serving the Tri-State area since 1979. It has a nationwide practice primarily representing clients from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.
Marshall Health adds clinical neuropsychologists
Marshall Health has added three clinical neuropsychologists who specialize in the relationship between brain function and behavior, emotion and cognitive functions for both pediatric and adult patients.
Michelle Hudson, Psy.D., specializes in the evaluation and diagnosis of memory loss and dementia, brain injury, stroke, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurological disorders. She earned her doctor of psychology from Adler University in Chicago. She also completed a psychology residency at Eastern Kansas VA Medical Center in Topeka, Kansas, and a neuropsychology fellowship at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. Hudson is certified by the American Board of Professional Psychology in clinical neuropsychology.
Kristyn Ford, Psy.D., earned her doctor of psychology at Marshall University and completed an internship at the W.G. “Bill” Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina. She specializes in the assessment and management of chronic health conditions including pre-surgical psychological evaluation for bariatric and spinal cord stimulator surgery, cognitive evaluation of ADHD and specific learning disorders, brief psychotherapy for management of chronic health conditions, and adjustment to medical diagnosis and cognitive rehabilitation of acquired brain injury and cognitive training for ADHD.
J. Tyler Rosier, Psy.D., specializes in the evaluation and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, dementia and other neurological conditions in adult and geriatric patients. He earned his doctor of psychology at Georgia School of Professional Psychology in Atlanta. He completed a residency at Penn Medicine — Lancaster General in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and a fellowship at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia.
Marshall Neurology opened a dedicated office for neuropsychology services at 1425 Hal Greer Blvd. in Huntington in 2021.