Hess receives lifetime achievement award
Dr. Robert A. Hess, MD, president and co-founder of OVP Health, has been named a recipient of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who, an international publisher of biographical data since 1898.
The Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award is an annual honor reserved for people who have achieved career longevity, demonstrated unwavering excellence in their chosen field, and made lasting contributions to society. In recognition of his award, Hess was featured in the April 28 issue of the Wall Street Journal.
An accomplished healthcare professional, Hess initially earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry from Marshall University in 1980. During his studies, he had the opportunity to work in a laboratory, which helped him discover his love of medicine. Subsequently graduating from Marshall University School of Medicine in 1984, he then completed an internship and a residency in family medicine at Riverside Methodist Hospital, in Columbus, Ohio, between 1985 and 1987. Soon thereafter, Hess found success with Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG), eventually becoming president of the large physician practice.
In 1999, Hess partnered with the late Stephen C. Shy, DO, to establish Ohio Valley Physicians, now known as OVP Health.
Over the last 22 years, OVP Health has grown into a multi-state provider of hospital emergency department and hospitalist staffing and management services, as well as a CARF-accredited outpatient and inpatient provider of medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for people with substance abuse disorder.
Outside of his primary responsibilities as president and medical director of OVP Health, Dr. Hess dedicates himself to supporting Marshall University, including the establishment of a diversity internship program with its Lewis College of Business to provide opportunities for master’s students of color working in health administration.
In light of his work in the health care field and his many contributions to his alma mater, Dr. Hess was recognized as Alumnus of the Year by the Marshall University School of Medicine in 2019 and 2021.
New Drinko Fellow named at Marshall University
Sandra Reed, a professor of art and former director of the school of art and design at Marshall University, has been named the 26th Distinguished John Deaver Drinko Academy Fellow.
The announcement of her appointment was made by executive director Montserrat Miller, Ph.D., during a virtual event at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 23.
“Professor Reed was described by her nominators as an artist, a scholar and a teacher who continually looks for opportunities to learn and perfect her art,” Miller said. “Her education credentials are impeccable, and Marshall is a better institution because of her commitment to our students and the university community at large. We are looking forward to great things during her term.”
Reed joined the Marshall faculty in 2014. Her tenure has included four years as the director of the school of art and design; coordination of the juried poster competition that is sponsored by the Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum and is a central feature of the university’s annual Black History Month Celebration; and teaching seminars for honors students, among other highlights. She has worked with students to provide experiential learning opportunities including guiding a group of eleven independent study students in a ten-month project that provided extensive professional practice experiences in the form of a self-published zine; a show in Atlanta, Georgia; and Maximum Capacity at Marshall’s Carroll Gallery (2020). She also teaches foundations drawing and design and capstone courses.
Reed says she is honored to have been selected as a fellow.
“This appointment is a precious opportunity to highlight the integral role of higher education to culture, civilization and to our humanity,” Reed said.
A native of Iowa, Reed graduated from Drake University as a National Alumni Scholar and then studied at the George Washington University as the first Morris Louis Fellow in Painting, where she investigated the academic traditions of figure painting. Reed taught at numerous institutions throughout the Washington, D.C., area prior to moving to Savannah, Georgia, to teach at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Reed’s paintings are held in private and public collections including at LaGrange Museum of Art, LaGrange, Georgia; Telfair Academy of the Arts, Savannah, Georgia; and the United States Navy Memorial, Washington, D.C. She is active in the Huntington community, where she serves on the Huntington Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Mayor’s Arts Council. She is on the executive committee of SECAC, formerly the Southeastern College Art Conference, a national organization that supports higher education in the visual arts and art history.
Reed was also recently honored as a recipient of an Individual Arts Professional Development Grant from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
Distinguished Drinko Fellows receive a stipend, re-assigned time from teaching, and other financial and clerical support for two academic years to undertake research, special projects or other scholarly pursuits.
Rushton named secretary for executive board of Council of Forensic Science Educators
Dr. Catherine Rushton, director of Marshall’s Forensic Science program, has been named secretary of the executive board for the Council of Forensic Science Educators (COFSE), an organization of professionals teaching forensic science in universities, high schools and international institutions that aims to promote and exchange resources among those educating future forensic scientists.
Rushton, an assistant professor, has been teaching forensic science at Marshall for 24 years. She has served on the COFSE since 2012 and served on several committees and as vice chair of Delta Delta Epsilon, the forensic science honor society.
In addition, Rushton has given three lectures at COFSE-sponsored workshops at the American Academy of Forensic Science annual meetings, focusing on “Game-based Learning,” “Course Design” and “Evaluation and Survey Research.”
Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys recognized as Super Lawyers
Seven Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys have been selected to the 2021 West Virginia Super Lawyers list. No more than 5% of lawyers in the state are selected by Super Lawyers
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.
Jenkins Fenstermaker attorneys who are included in the 2021 West Virginia Super Lawyers list are Stephen Golder — Business and Corporate Law; Lee Hall — Insurance Coverage Law; Tom Scarr — General Litigation; Robert “Bo” Sweeney — Construction Litigation; and Barry Taylor — Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice Defense.
Named as “2021 West Virginia Rising Stars” are Jason Bowles — Personal Injury General Defense and Anna Price — Estate and Probate Law.
Super Lawyers Magazine features the list and profiles of selected attorneys and is distributed to attorneys in their state or region. Super Lawyers is also published as a special section in leading city and regional magazines across the country. Lawyers are selected to a Super Lawyers list in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
