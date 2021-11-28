CHARLESTON — Bill Bissett will become state director for U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., upon the retirement of current state director Mary Elisabeth Eckerson at the end of this year. Bissett currently serves as Capito’s senior advisor for economic development and state initiatives.
Bissett, a Huntington native, previously served as president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, president of the Kentucky Coal Association and chief of staff/ and senior vice president for communications at Marshall University, his alma mater. Bissett earned his bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees from Marshall in addition to receiving his commission in the U.S. Army.
Eckerson, a native of Dunbar, has served as both state director and district director — totaling more than 14 years — for Capito during her time in both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.
Before her time with Capito, Eckerson spent 16 years as communications manager at the West Virginia Housing Development Fund. She has a bachelor’s degree from Hollins University and a master’s in communication studies from West Virginia University.
