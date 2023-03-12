Schmidt begins to see patients in Ironton
Urologist Christopher W. Schmidt will begin seeing patients at the King’s Daughters Ironton Family Care Center in early March, according to a press release from King’s Daughters.
Updated: March 12, 2023 @ 12:20 am
Schmidt is a long-time Portsmouth-area physician and one of the physician founders of King’s Daughters Medical Center Ohio, the second hospital in the King’s Daughters family. He earned his medical degree and completed his internship and residency at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He is board certified by the American Osteopathic Association. He specializes in treating urological cancers, kidney stone management and general urology.
Appointments can be made by calling 740-355-1900. No referral is required.
The Ironton Family Care Center is located at 912 Park Ave. in Ironton. The center also is the home of the Ironton Urgent Care Center.
Young named February Resident of the Month
Adam Young, M.D., has been named the February Resident of the Month for the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean of graduate medical education.
Young is finishing his fourth and final year of the OB-GYN residency at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. The Greenville, South Carolina, native obtained his M.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine-Greenville. Before attending medical school, Young enlisted in the Army and served on active duty for more than a decade.
As part of his Resident of the Month recognition, Young received a plaque and designated parking spot.
After completing his training in June, Young will move to Lynchburg, Virginia, where he will enter private practice. He and his wife, Sonja, have three children: Sebastian, Loreley and Theodor.
