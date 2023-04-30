Vallejos takes on new role with Valley Health Systems
Dr. Andrea Marcum Vallejos is serving Valley Health Systems as both a doctor and administrator.
Valley Health Systems appointed Vallejos as its chief medical information officer (CMIO) on Nov. 7, 2022. Since joining the leadership team, Vallejos has worked to enhance how care is accessed and delivered across the health system through innovations in technology.
As CMIO, Vallejos works with the vice president of health services, chief medical officer, chief technology officer, chief quality officer and other leadership team members. Vallejos continues to care for her patients through her clinical practice.
Vallejos is certified as physician builder through Epic electronic medical record system for Valley Health and has additionally completed courses as a super user, physician power user and is certified in Notecraft for Physicians. Through her courses, she has learned to create workflows to maximize documentation efficiency and allow Valley Health providers to focus on providing high-quality patient care.
Vallejos is a board-certified practicing obstetrician/gynecologist at A Woman’s Place, a Huntington-based Valley Health clinic dedicated to providing women’s health care. She began her career with Valley Health 12 years ago, shortly after completing her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, where she also earned her medical degree.
In addition to her clinical practice with Valley Health, Vallejos is a clinical assistant professor at the Marshall medical school, teaching current OB/GYN residents.
Vallejos is a Wayne County native and resides in Huntington with her husband, twin children, and two Boston terriers.
Bracken appointed program director for WV 988
First Choice Services announced Rozanna Bracken is the new program director for the West Virginia 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Bracken is a licensed social worker with over 20 years of mental health experience. She holds degrees from West Virginia University and Marshall University Graduate College, including a master’s degree in counseling.
Two Burns White attorneys honored
Two Burns White attorneys from West Virginia were named to the 2023 Super Lawyers list.
In Huntington, James D. Lamp was recognized for general defense and Randall L. Trautwein was recognized for civil litigation — defense.
The West Virginia Super Lawyers rating is a distinction received by no more than 5% of attorneys practicing in the state.
Marks named KDMC president, CEO
Sara Marks has been named president and CEO of King’s Daughters, effective April 30.
Marks, who previously was chief operating officer, was named interim CEO in December 2022 upon the retirement of Kristie Whitlatch, who served King’s Daughters for 35 years. Marks will now be taking on the role permanently.
As president and CEO, Marks will be responsible for all daily operations for King’s Daughters and provide vision and strategic leadership for the organization by working with the board of directors, the University of Kentucky leadership and senior leadership team. She will be responsible for developing and implementing policies and procedures, short- and long-range goals, objectives and plans and for the overall direction, coordination, development and evaluation of senior leaders. In this role she will report to the UK executive vice president for health affairs.
Marks has worked at King’s Daughters since 2006 and has held positions including vice president of the Kentucky Heart Institute and vice president of King’s Daughters integrated practices before being named vice president and chief operating officer in August 2018. She has a bachelor’s degree in business with a focus on health care administration and is currently pursuing an MBA.
Additionally, Autumn McFann, who serves as senior vice president and chief administrative officer and chief financial officer, will also take on the role of assistant treasurer and CFO of Beyond Blue Corp., a wholly owned affiliated corporation of the University of Kentucky, and will be responsible for fiscal activities of the corporation, reporting to the chair and treasurer of the corporation.
McFann has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA and also is a certified public accountant. She has been employed at King’s Daughters since 2004 and held positions including controller, director of financial operations and director of internal audit before being named vice president and chief financial officer in February 2014.