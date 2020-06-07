Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Boggs named director of financial aid at Marshall

Beverly Boggs, an administrator with over 30 years of higher education experience, has been named director of financial aid/associate dean of enrollment services for Marshall University.

Prior to her position at Marshall, Boggs served as the associate provost for Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. She has three decades of experience supervising higher education offices, including student financial aid, registrar, admissions, student success, first-year experience, career services and tutoring.

Prior to her time at Austin Peay State University, Boggs worked with other universities and their health sciences centers including the University of Texas Health Science Center, Texas A&M Health Science Center and Georgia Health Sciences. Born in South Carolina, Boggs earned her Ph.D. and master’s degrees in educational human resource development from Texas A&M University.

Boggs’ appointment was effective May 11.

Carter joins HIMG

The Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) has grown the gastroenterology team at the practice by adding Dr. L. Eric Carter.

Carter earned his Bachelor of Science from Marshall University in 2006 and went on to receive his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010. He completed his residency at Marshall University and his fellowship in gastroenterology in 2016 at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.

Carter has been practicing medicine as well as teaching at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine until joining HIMG in May of this year.

Plyler recognized by Goldy Auto

Adam Plyler was named Goldy Auto’s Salesperson of the Month for May. This is his first time achieving the award.

Plyler, along with his wife of four years and his 18-month-old son, reside locally. Plyler has been a member of Goldy Auto’s sales team since January.

He is a 2007 graduate of New Castle High School and a 2011 graduate of Westminster College, both in Pennsylvania. He played semi-pro football for three years in Tennessee as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Chambers USA recognizes Jackson Kelly attorneys

Jackson Kelly PLLC announced that Chambers USA has rated 19 Jackson Kelly attorneys in its 2020 Guide to America’s Leading Business Lawyers.

Ranked Jackson Kelly lawyers are Jonathan L. Anderson, Gretchen M. Callas, Ellen Cappellanti, Mark H. Dellinger, Charles Dunbar, A.L. Emch, Samme Gee, Justin Harrison, Thomas J. Hurney Jr., Charles W. Loeb Jr., Elizabeth Osenton Lord, Erin E. Magee, Robert G. McLusky, Louis S. Southworth II, Kenneth E. Tawney, James W. Thomas, Robert Tweel, Taunja Willis-Miller and Roger Wolfe.

Three of the firm’s practice areas rated in the preeminent Band 1 in West Virginia: Banking and Finance, Corporate/Commercial, and Litigation: General Commercial.

In Band 2, Chambers recognized Jackson Kelly’s Labor & Employment, Natural Resources, and Real Estate practice groups.

Jackson Kelly PLLC is a national law firm with more than 150 attorneys located in 10 offices throughout West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Chambers USA recognizes Steptoe & Johnson attorneys

Chambers USA rankings for 2020 include 14 Steptoe & Johnson PLLC attorneys. Plus, Chambers USA ranked Steptoe & Johnson first in four practice areas in West Virginia: Corporate/Commercial, Labor & Employment, Natural Resources, and Real Estate.

Ranked Steptoe & Johnson lawyers are Patrick D. Deem, Bridget D. Furbee, Randall C. Light, C. David Morrison, Charles A. Sinsel, Robert M. Steptoe Jr., Bryan R. Cokeley, Sharon O. Flanery, David M. Flannery, Robert D. Fluharty, John C. Stump, Ancil G. Ramey, Christopher L. Slaughter and Rodney L. Bean.

Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is a law firm nationally recognized for its strengths in energy law with more than a century of know-how in the areas of business, employment and litigation.

Steptoe & Johnson has more than 260 attorneys practicing in 14 offices in Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.