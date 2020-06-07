Boggs named director of financial aid at Marshall
Beverly Boggs, an administrator with over 30 years of higher education experience, has been named director of financial aid/associate dean of enrollment services for Marshall University.
Prior to her position at Marshall, Boggs served as the associate provost for Austin Peay State University in Tennessee. She has three decades of experience supervising higher education offices, including student financial aid, registrar, admissions, student success, first-year experience, career services and tutoring.
Prior to her time at Austin Peay State University, Boggs worked with other universities and their health sciences centers including the University of Texas Health Science Center, Texas A&M Health Science Center and Georgia Health Sciences. Born in South Carolina, Boggs earned her Ph.D. and master’s degrees in educational human resource development from Texas A&M University.
Boggs’ appointment was effective May 11.
Carter joins HIMG
The Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG) has grown the gastroenterology team at the practice by adding Dr. L. Eric Carter.
Carter earned his Bachelor of Science from Marshall University in 2006 and went on to receive his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 2010. He completed his residency at Marshall University and his fellowship in gastroenterology in 2016 at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
Carter has been practicing medicine as well as teaching at Marshall’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine until joining HIMG in May of this year.
Plyler recognized by Goldy Auto
Adam Plyler was named Goldy Auto’s Salesperson of the Month for May. This is his first time achieving the award.
Plyler, along with his wife of four years and his 18-month-old son, reside locally. Plyler has been a member of Goldy Auto’s sales team since January.
He is a 2007 graduate of New Castle High School and a 2011 graduate of Westminster College, both in Pennsylvania. He played semi-pro football for three years in Tennessee as an offensive and defensive lineman.
Chambers USA recognizes Jackson Kelly attorneys
Jackson Kelly PLLC announced that Chambers USA has rated 19 Jackson Kelly attorneys in its 2020 Guide to America’s Leading Business Lawyers.
Ranked Jackson Kelly lawyers are Jonathan L. Anderson, Gretchen M. Callas, Ellen Cappellanti, Mark H. Dellinger, Charles Dunbar, A.L. Emch, Samme Gee, Justin Harrison, Thomas J. Hurney Jr., Charles W. Loeb Jr., Elizabeth Osenton Lord, Erin E. Magee, Robert G. McLusky, Louis S. Southworth II, Kenneth E. Tawney, James W. Thomas, Robert Tweel, Taunja Willis-Miller and Roger Wolfe.
Three of the firm’s practice areas rated in the preeminent Band 1 in West Virginia: Banking and Finance, Corporate/Commercial, and Litigation: General Commercial.
In Band 2, Chambers recognized Jackson Kelly’s Labor & Employment, Natural Resources, and Real Estate practice groups.
Jackson Kelly PLLC is a national law firm with more than 150 attorneys located in 10 offices throughout West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Colorado, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
Chambers USA recognizes Steptoe & Johnson attorneys
Chambers USA rankings for 2020 include 14 Steptoe & Johnson PLLC attorneys. Plus, Chambers USA ranked Steptoe & Johnson first in four practice areas in West Virginia: Corporate/Commercial, Labor & Employment, Natural Resources, and Real Estate.
Ranked Steptoe & Johnson lawyers are Patrick D. Deem, Bridget D. Furbee, Randall C. Light, C. David Morrison, Charles A. Sinsel, Robert M. Steptoe Jr., Bryan R. Cokeley, Sharon O. Flanery, David M. Flannery, Robert D. Fluharty, John C. Stump, Ancil G. Ramey, Christopher L. Slaughter and Rodney L. Bean.
Steptoe & Johnson PLLC is a law firm nationally recognized for its strengths in energy law with more than a century of know-how in the areas of business, employment and litigation.
Steptoe & Johnson has more than 260 attorneys practicing in 14 offices in Colorado, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and West Virginia.