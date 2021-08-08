Cabell Huntington Hospital names vice president of support services
Ken Jackson has been promoted to the position of vice president of support services at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network.
Jackson will oversee the hospital’s maintenance, engineering, construction, environment, biomedical engineering, safety, security, environmental services and food services.
Jackson began his career at Cabell Huntington in 2012 as the director of maintenance and engineering. He graduated from St. Leo University and served in the United States Air Force.
Before joining the Cabell Huntington team, he served as the maintenance supervisor at Tuomey Regional Medical Center in Sumter, South Carolina, and regional engineering manager at Greenville Healthcare System in Greenville, South Carolina. He brings more than 30 years of experience in engineering to his new role.
Generation West Virginia welcomes new executive director
Generation West Virginia, the statewide organization dedicated to attracting, retaining and advancing young people in the Mountain State, has hired Alex Weld as its incoming executive director.
“We are excited to have Alex join our team at Generation West Virginia as the new executive director,” said Monika Eckard, Generation West Virginia board president. “After conducting a very competitive national search — in which we were impressed by many extremely qualified candidates — it was the unanimous decision of the board that not only is Alex the leader we need for Generation West Virginia as an organization, she is the leader we need as a state.”
Weld was most recently the executive director of Wheeling National Heritage Area Corp., a congressionally designated nonprofit organization that catalyzes the revitalization of Wheeling. Weld oversaw the growth of the organization, advocated for state and federal policy, and supported efforts to revitalize Wheeling through historic preservation, arts and culture programming, and downtown development work.
“It’s vitally important that West Virginia attracts and retains young people,” Weld said. “Generation West Virginia is leading that effort in the Mountain State, and I’m honored to begin working with the staff and board of directors to continue to advance the organization’s work.”
“I am eager to see Alex lead Generation West Virginia into its next chapter,” said Natalie Roper, outgoing executive director. “Since its founding, Generation West Virginia has built networks of connection and support for young people in West Virginia through its local Generations, created jobs and professional development opportunities through its Impact Fellowship, and built a tech economy that works for everyone through NewForce. I know Alex is ready to take the organization to the next level.”
Weld graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor of science degree in journalism and a minor in business administration. She earned her master of science in integrated marketing communications from WVU’s Reed College of Media. She is a member of the boards of YWCA Wheeling, Regional Economic Development Partnership, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wellsburg URA, and Downtown Wellsburg. She also served as chair for Generation Wheeling.
Weld and her husband, Ryan, live in Wellsburg with their three dogs.
Weld will officially assume the role of executive director in late September.