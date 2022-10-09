St. Mary’s names 3 to senior management positions
St. Mary’s Medical Center, a member of Mountain Health Network, has appointed three members of its team to senior management positions in physician operations effective Oct. 1.
Connie Baldridge will oversee operations for physician practices located in the St. Mary’s Outpatient Building on the 5th Avenue Campus and St. Mary’s Medical Campus Ironton, including neurosurgery, pain management, urology, neurology and occupational medicine, as well as St. Mary’s Urgent Care, St. Mary’s Family Care-Highlawn and St. Mary’s Family Care-Ironton. Baldridge has more than 22 years of healthcare management experience, including as a physician operations Manager IV at St. Mary’s. She received her MBA from the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana, and bachelor’s degrees in science and business administration from Ohio University.
Juanita Dempsey will oversee operations for physician practices located in the Highlawn Medical Building, including cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons and electrophysiology, as well as Scott Orthopedic Center. Dempsey has more than 25 years of experience in both health care management and nuclear medicine, including 14 years as a senior manager at HIMG and three years as the manager of Scott Orthopedic Center. She received her bachelor of science in nuclear medicine from Wheeling Jesuit University in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Tammie Virgin will oversee operations for physician practices at HIMG. Virgin has more than 25 years of experience in health care management, including as the senior physician operations manager for St. Mary’s Medical Management. She received her associate degree in business administration from Ashland Area Vocational School in Ashland.
Valley Health Systems adds providers
Valley Health Systems announced the expansion of family medicine services at the Westmoreland location. Two providers have joined Valley Health to offer primary and preventative care for patients of all ages.
From Kenova, Dr. Michael Amos is a graduate of Marshall University, earning his medical doctorate in 2019 and completing the family medicine residency in 2022. He holds a special interest in wellness such as diabetes management, hypertension, obesity and thyroid disease.
Meredith Hadlock is a native of Huntington and is a familiar face in the Spring Valley area in which she grew up. Hadlock started her career in nursing where she worked in the NICU, medical adult unit and pediatrics. She pursued her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner from Marshall University and worked closely with Valley Health Systems for clinical training. She is interested in providing primary care for all ages and walk-in services at Valley Health-Westmoreland. Valley Health-Westmoreland is located at 2908 Auburn Road in Huntington. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-781-5800.
Dr. Leigh Ann Levine, who has provided family medicine services at the Westmoreland location for six years, will relocate full-time to the Highlawn location as she transitions into her position as medical director of Valley Health’s addiction recovery program. Levine will continue providing primary care at Highlawn for her current patients while accepting new patients for primary care, infectious disease and addiction recovery. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-781-5138.