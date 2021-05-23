Franklin named director of telehealth
Mountain Health Network (MHN) has named Christy Franklin, MS, BSN, RN, CNRN, system director of telehealth.
Franklin has systemwide responsibility for the design and oversight of inpatient and outpatient telehealth services and programs in alignment with the MHN strategic plan. This includes both the overall development and operation of health-related services via electronic information and telecommunication technologies.
An employee of St. Mary’s Medical Center since 1985, Franklin will also continue in her current role as the director of St. Mary’s Regional Neuroscience Center and Regional Joint Replacement Center. She received her master’s degree in healthcare administration from Marshall University, her bachelor’s degree in nursing from West Virginia University and her RN diploma from St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She is a certified neuroscience registered nurse and an alumnus critical care registered nurse. Franklin also holds an advanced telehealth coordinator certificate from the University of Delaware.
For more information about Mountain Health telehealth services, visit www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.
Hudson joins BesTitle team as underwriting counsel
BesTitle Agency Inc. of Vienna, West Virginia, has added John “Chuck” Hudson as underwriting counsel for their company.
A Vienna native, Hudson is a 2005 graduate of Fordham University (Bronx, New York) and a 2010 graduate of Thomas Goode Jones School of Law at Montgomery, Alabama.
Hudson was previously a partner in the law firm Bowles Rice LLP and has over 10 years of real estate law experience in the industry, having practiced in energy and real estate development, together with estate and trust planning. He joins a staff of counsel working with BesTitle Agency, will be based in their newest office in Vienna, and will be assisting in the management and operations of the Charleston and Huntington offices.
BesTitle Agency is a full-service title insurance agency that specializes in residential and commercial transactions, serving Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.
Webb, Martin to lead business development team at First State Bank
First State Bank, which is based in Winchester, Ohio, has announced plans to open a loan production office at 1627 Greenup Ave., Suite 209, in Ashland.
Mark Webb and Joe Martin, both business development officers, will staff the office and focus on commercial and residential loan growth in Ashland as well as surrounding areas in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. The office will have regular business hours and will also be open by appointment.
Webb, a native of West Virginia, graduated from Oak Hill High School and went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in business management from West Virginia University. He now resides in Wheelersburg, Ohio, and has worked in the Tri-State area for over 20 years.
Mark brings over 21 years of banking experience and has managed banking centers in both Kentucky and West Virginia. He has spent the past eight years focusing on business development in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. In his free time, he enjoys exercising, spending time outdoors, and watching different genres of movies.
A graduate of Ironton Saint Joseph High School, Martin went on to attend Ohio University, as well as Marshall University for AIB classes.
Martin resides in Ironton and brings more than 35 years of experience to his role as business development officer for First State Bank. He has spent 30 years in senior banking management and has experience with collections, banking center administration and retail and mortgage lending. His hobbies include fishing and coaching girls’ softball.
“With the recent acquisition of banking centers in Lawrence and Martin Counties, we are very excited to announce the opening of our loan production office in Ashland,” said Mike Pell, President and CEO of First State Bank, in a press release. “With Joe and Mark leading our business development team in Ashland and the surrounding area, we have experienced lenders ready to serve the lending needs of this community,” said Pell.
First State Bank offers customers products including traditional, personal, commercial and agricultural loan and deposit solutions. Additionally, First State Bank customers have the option of online, mobile banking and mobile wallets. FSB Mobile App users also have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.
First State Bank opened for business in 884. With 17 banking center locations across Southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky, all banking center operations and management are locally controlled.
To learn more about First State Bank, visit www.fsb4me.com.