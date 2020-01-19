Parnell retires as vice president of support services at St. Mary’s; Sheils named interim vice president
Tim Parnell, vice president of support services, retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center, effective Jan. 3, after 15 years of service.
Parnell oversaw numerous construction projects during his tenure at St. Mary’s, including the creation of St. Mary’s Fifth Avenue Campus, which houses St. Mary’s Center for Education and St. Mary’s Urgent Care, and St. Mary’s Medical Center Campus Ironton.
David Sheils has been named the interim vice president of support services. Sheils has worked at St. Mary’s for nearly 25 years, beginning as an administrative resident. For the past 14 years, he has served as the president of the St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation. Before his work with the Foundation, Sheils served as vice president of facilities and support services for more than nine years.
Sheils received his master’s degree in hospital and health administration from Xavier University in Cincinnati and his bachelor’s degree in health care business administration from Marshall University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and a Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE). He is active with a number of community organizations, including Hospice of Huntington and the Highlawn Alliance.
Dr. Rudy Malayil with St. Mary’s named president of WVSIPP board
Dr. Rudy Malayil, a pain management specialist with St. Mary’s Pain Relief Specialists, has been named president of the board of the West Virginia Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (WVSIPP). He will serve a two-year term.
Malayil received his medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in Manipal, India. He completed his internship in general surgery at Cornell Medical Center, his residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at New York University and his fellowship in pain medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center — all located in New York City.
With St. Mary’s since January 2015, Malayil is a member of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians and the North American Neuromodulation Society. He serves on the executive board of the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience and the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Advisory Board.
For more information about Malayil and St. Mary’s Pain Relief Specialists, visit www.st-marys.org.
St. Mary’s names Spirit of St. Mary’s Award winners
St. Mary’s Medical Center has recognized the winners of the Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for December.
The winner for patient care is Stacey Ross, staff nurse in the Infusion Center. The winner in the service area is Stacey Bledsoe, materials management buyer in the materials management department.
The Spirit of St. Mary’s Award recognizes employees who demonstrate exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow co-workers and the community by living the values that illustrate the spirit of St. Mary’s Medical Center.
Clagg named Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s January Resident of the Month
Dr. Ryan A. Clagg has been named Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s first Resident of the Month for 2020.
Clagg is completing his fourth and final year of his combined medicine-pediatrics residency at Marshall. The Barboursville native graduated from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, with a double major in biology and film. He received his medical degree from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Clagg is a frequent volunteer at Cammack Children’s Center, where he supervises comedy writing workshops for youth as a form of expressive therapy.
As part of the recognition as the January Resident of the Month, Clagg received a plaque and designated parking spot. After graduation in June, Clagg plans to practice primary care in the Los Angeles area.
Kirtner voted West Virginia Broadcasters Association president
Reeves Kirtner, vice president associate general manager of Kindred Communications, was voted president of the West Virginia Broadcasters Association for a two-year term.
The WVBA has served radio and television stations across the Mountain State since 1946. The WVBA provides legal counsel, training seminars and advocacy services for West Virginia broadcasters and promotes the business of broadcasting in the state. The WVBA regularly hosts the West Virginia gubernatorial debate for radio and television.
Kirtner began working at Kindred Communications in 1998 and worked at the locally owned and operated broadcasting company throughout high school and college before becoming a full-time employee in 2006. He oversees the Kindred Communications sales department and day-to-day operations.
Kirtner has served on the WVBA board of directors since 2016 and as vice president beginning in 2018. He is a Marshall University graduate who also serves as a board member of the Cabell County Schools Foundation, the Marshall University Alumni Association and the Marshall University Quarterback Club.
Kindred Communications is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 and 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM and AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM and AM 1340, as well as The Insider magazine and Kindred Digital.
Somerville & Company PLLC welcomes new associates to staff
Somerville & Company PLLC, certified public accountants and consultants, has announced the addition of Ryan Longworth and Jaleh Hojat to its professional staff.
Longworth is a native of Rockholds, Kentucky, and current resident of Barboursville. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Eastern Kentucky University. Thereafter, he attended Georgia Southern University where he obtained a Master of Accounting.
Prior to joining Somerville & Company, Longworth practiced accounting at a CPA firm in Lexington, Kentucky. He is a member of Generation Huntington through the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Huntington Chapter and West Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants, as well as the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
In his spare time, he enjoys playing golf and umpiring baseball games. You may reach him by phone at 304-525-0301 or email at ryan.longworth@s-co.com.
Hojat graduated from Ohio University with a Master of Science degree. After several years of teaching, she went back to school and studied accounting. She pursued and obtained her CPA designation. She has experience in individual and corporate tax returns and has also audited nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
She is a member of Women to Women through the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, exercising and house remodeling. You may reach her by phone at 304-525-0301 or email at jaleh.hojat@s-co.com.