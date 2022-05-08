OVP Health Care’s board of directors have selected Wade Martin as its new chief executive officer.
Martin, 25, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, graduated from Marshall University in May 2020 with a master’s of science degree in health care administration and was hired shortly afterwards as an operations manager for OVP Health, a separate, for-profit health care company with operations in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and South Carolina.
As CEO of OVP Health Care, Martin will be responsible for the growth, development and oversight of a network of community health centers throughout the region that provide comprehensive primary care services in underserved areas, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
OVP Health Care, with headquarters in downtown Huntington, currently operates community health centers in Proctorville, Wheelersburg and Gallipolis in Ohio and in Ashland, Kentucky, and will soon open OVP Health Care Dentistry, in affiliation with Marshall Health, at 1423 3rd Avenue in Huntington.
“The Board of Directors recognized Wade’s outstanding leadership potential long before his appointment as CEO,” said David Smith, Chairman of OVP Health Care. “Wade is mature beyond his years, and his excellent communications, organizational, and leadership skills made him the obvious choice as our CEO. We expect him to be a real asset in all phases of operations, ensuring quality health care access for all, especially those who’ve been overlooked in the past.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
