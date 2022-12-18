Ron Arthur, former Winfield police chief and retired West Virginia state trooper, has officially been appointed the school safety and security administrator for the Division of Protective Services, School Safety and Security Division.
Pursuant to the governor’s School Safety Initiative, developed through the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security earlier this year, the Division of Protective Services (Capitol Police) will now house the West Virginia School Safety and Security Division. As administrator for the School Safety and Security Division, Arthur brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience and leadership skills to assist in the program’s development.
As a lifelong resident of West Virginia, Arthur graduated from Concord University in 1992. He became a paratrooper for the Army National Guard. Arthur graduated from the West Virginia Police Academy in 1995. He was subsequently stationed at the Logan detachment, where he served until he retired in 2020 as the State Police special operations commander.
On May 16, 2020, Arthur was named chief of the Winfield Police Department, where he served until he took the position of administrator of the School Safety and Security Division.
As administrator of the new division, Arthur will be responsible for hiring and overseeing the school safety and security officers that will be placed within each region of the state. The administrator is responsible for coordinating efforts between the School Safety and Security Division, the state Department of Education, the Office of Support and Accountability, the Department of Health and Human Resources and all law enforcement and first responders to develop, implement, and maintain school safety plans, protocols, and procedures.
The regional officers will assist schools in their respective regions as they establish and maintain unified emergency response plans. The officers will collect and compile all required school safety information, which will be recorded in the School Safety Officer Program Report.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.