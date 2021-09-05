MHN names Cosco director of strategic marketing
Kathy Cosco has been named the director of strategic marketing for Mountain Health Network (MHN).
In this system role, she is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the marketing department including advertising, branding and media relations.
Cosco has more than 30 years of experience in media relations, government relations, crisis communications, issue management, community engagement and marketing. She has worked with several area organizations including director of business development and senior consultant for Ann Green Communications, manager of government and external affairs for Frontier Communications and public affairs director for Cabell Huntington Hospital and the former Genesis Hospital System.
Most recently, Cosco served as the communications specialist for the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI).
Cosco holds a bachelor of arts in public relations from the Marshall University W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications. She is involved in several activities in the community, currently serving as a member of the City of Huntington’s 150th anniversary celebration committee and the MyHuntington steering committee.
MU professor first certified orofacial myologist in WV
Marshall University professor Bryn Brown has become the first and currently only IAOM Board Certified Orofacial Myologist in West Virginia.
The certification is provided by the International Association of Orofacial Myology (IAOM). It’s one that few speech-language pathologists earn. Based on the IAOM standards, a certified orofacial myologist is an individual who has gone above and beyond taking an introductory course in orofacial myology and has undergone a rigorous certification process that includes a written examination, a query submission and an onsite clinical examination process.
The American Speech Language Hearing Association (ASHA) states that children, teenagers, and adults may suffer from Orofacial Myofunctional Disorders (OMDs). OMDs may interfere with normal growth and development of the muscles and bones of the face and mouth. OMDs may also interfere with how the muscles of the face and mouth are used for eating, talking, and breathing. People who have an OMD may have problems with talking, swallowing, and breathing through their nose.
Brown says it’s something she cares deeply about.
“To coach young children and adults through orofacial myofunctional treatment, to assist with improving their eating, chewing, swallowing, and/or articulation and being a part of their journey is one of my greatest rewards,” Brown said. “Learning to collaborate with other professionals such as dentists, orthodontists, and ENTs has been new to me, and I have met many amazing professionals who have answered questions and challenged me to think outside of the box. The certification process was rigorous and challenging, but it helped me to learn the material to better serve my patients.”
Brown graduated from Marshall in 2000 with a master’s degree in communication disorders. She has spent much of her career working with children who have difficulties or delays in feeding and motor planning/speech sound disorders. In recent years, along with OMDs, she has added the identification and treatment of tethered oral tissues to her specialties.
Brown says to be able to help children who deal with these issues means the world.
“To see parents who are having trouble feeding their infant, to a toddler or child who is having trouble chewing/swallowing, to an older child who has been receiving speech therapy and no longer making progress with their speech sounds, or to an adult with TMJ pain or still embarrassed over difficulty producing some speech sounds,” Brown said. “To be able to implement a new (to me) level of treatment through the identification of tethered oral tissues (TOT) or an orofacial myofunctional disorder has been a great addition to my clinical toolbox.”
Pam Holland is an associate professor, chair and graduate program director in the department of communication disorders. Holland says to have Brown as part of the department is vitally important for everyone, most importantly students.
“Marshall University Department of Communication Disorders is committed to recruiting speech-language pathologists and audiologists who are practicing at the top of their license,” Holland said. “This is essential for recruiting students for our undergraduate and graduate programs, but equally important for the University Speech and Hearing Center. When clients are referred to our clinic, they know that they will receive specialized, evidence-based services. In addition to having the first and only IAOM Board Certified Orofacial Myologist in West Virginia, our program also has the only board-certified specialist in swallowing and swallowing disorders and the only listening and spoken language certified auditory verbal educator in the state.”
Brown is an active member of the International Association of Orofacial Myology, is licensed by the West Virginia Board of Examiner’ for Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists and maintains her Certificate of Clinical Competence through the American Speech-Language Hearing Association.
Huntington Internal Medicine Group adds two providers
Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG), an outpatient facility of St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Mountain Health Network, has added two new providers.
Dustin Peterson, DPM, podiatry, and Heather Whittington, MSN, FNP-BC, gastroenterology, have joined HIMG, the company said in a press release.
Peterson joins HIMG from his residency at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital near Detroit, Michigan. He received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago, Illinois, and his bachelor’s degree at Albion College in Albion, Michigan.
Whittington, a board- certified family nurse practitioner, joins HIMG Gastroenterology. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from West Virginia University. She joins HIMG after practicing in the Charleston area.
To schedule an appointment with any HIMG provider, call 304-528-4600.
Five attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America
Boyd, Collar, Nolen, Tuggle & Roddenbery announced that its five shareholders have been honored in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.
Huntington native Robert D. Boyd, along with John L. Collar, Jr., Richard M. Nolen, Jonathan J. Tuggle and Tina Shadix Roddenbery were named by the guide as leading lawyers in family law.
Boyd has been recognized for more than 20 years among Best Lawyers, Collar for 15 years, and Nolen, Tuggle and Roddenbery for more than 10 years. The firm is also regularly recognized on the publications “Best Law Firms” list.