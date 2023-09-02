Marshall Health names new administrators
Angela Myhrwold has been named department administrator for Marshall Psychiatry. She joined Marshall Health in 2015 as an operations analyst before being named operations manager in 2019. Before joining Marshall Health, she served as the director of marketing and public relations at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Kentucky, for nine years.
Myhrwold oversees the day-to-day operations, administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, a 20-physician, 24-resident clinical department of Marshall Health. In addition to general adult, child and adolescent psychiatry, the department also specializes in intellectual and developmental disorders, a memory disorders and dementia clinic, and psychologic testing for adults and children. The Marshall psychiatry team provides outpatient psychiatry and/or psychology services and therapy to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Recovery Center, Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, Marshall University Campus Counseling Center, Southern Highlands as well as inpatient services at Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Lakin Hospital and Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital.
A native of Huntington, Myhrwold earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Marshall University.
Cole Woodrum has been named department administrator for Marshall Pediatrics. Woodrum is a two-time graduate of Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and a master’s degree in business administration. Woodrum previously worked as a business analyst in the orthopaedics and general surgery departments at Marshall Health. Before his work with Marshall Health, he held various positions with Marshall University Athletics, with the most recent being assistant athletic director. Woodrum also serves as a board member for the Quarterback Club of Huntington.
In his new role, Woodrum oversees the day-to-day operations, administrative and human resources functions of Marshall Pediatrics, which includes more than 40 physicians and four clinic locations in Huntington, Barboursville and Teays Valley.
Marshall faculty member named dyslexia specialist
Marshall University Communication Disorders faculty member Jennifer Baker was recently certified as a structured literacy dyslexia specialist.
The certification is provided by the Center for Effective Reading Instruction, which is an affiliate of the International Dyslexia Association. The certification process includes coursework, a supervised clinical practicum and a comprehensive exam.
Baker is an assistant professor and a speech-language pathologist in the Marshall Speech and Hearing Center. She has spent much of her career working with children with language disorders, including those who have difficulty learning to read.
“There is a significant need for science-based intervention for struggling readers, especially those with dyslexia,” Baker said. “Every child deserves to learn to read, even when there are obstacles. I’m thankful for this opportunity to expand my knowledge and skills so that we can better serve our clients and ensure that our clinical students leave Marshall with a better understanding of dyslexia and the evidence-based interventions that can help.”
In the past, Baker has offered Tiny Talkers and ReadingU, both summer programs that utilized books and reading to support speech and language development. She was also the recipient this summer of a grant by the West Virginia Department of Education called “Leading the Way for Literacy: Education and Skill Development for Practicing Speech Language Pathologists” and will be creating and offering professional development courses for speech-language pathologists.
Dr. Deep Gohel joins Valley Health
Dr. Deep Gohel is now seeing dental patients at Valley Health — Wayne, located at McGinnis Drive. Gohel is a graduate of the Temple University Maurice H. Kornberg School of Dentistry. He serves pediatric and adult patients.
Dr. Erin Fankhanel joins Valley Health
Dr. Erin Fankhanel has joined the Valley Health team and will see patients at Valley Health — Hurricane and Valley Health — Upper Kanawha in Cedar Grove, West Virginia.
Fankhanel is a primary care physician for adults with a professional interest in geriatrics and preventative care. She is a native of Hurricane, West Virginia, and a graduate of Marshall University and the Marshall University School of Medicine. Fankhanel is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, is a member of the American College of Physicians, and has co-authored five medical publications.